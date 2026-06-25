Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 1:48 PM
563 1 minute read
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket and Channel 8

A British man was charged with drunk driving after crashing into a traffic barrier at an intersection in Chalong, Phuket, in front of the traffic police officers stationed there.

This particular drunk driving case in Phuket was captured on video and widely shared on social media this week. Footage showed a white Toyota Fortuner travelling at speed before hitting multiple plastic barriers surrounding the clock tower at the centre of Chalong Intersection.

Police said the vehicle did not stop after the collision, despite traffic officers being stationed nearby. No injuries were reported, but officers immediately pursued the SUV.

British man crashes car into traffic barriers in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ เหยี่ยวข่าว ภูเก็ต Newshawk Phuket

The vehicle was later stopped at Suksan Song Intersection in Rawai subdistrict. Police identified the driver as a 28 year old British man, who was travelling with two other foreign passengers.

An alcohol test found the driver had 184 milligrammes per cent of alcohol in his system, according to police. Thailand’s legal limit is 50 milligrammes per cent. Officers then charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Chalong Police Station told Channel 7 that the accused would be transferred to Phuket Provincial Court for temporary detention while legal proceedings continue.

Police said additional charges may follow once Phuket Highway District officials file a formal complaint over damage to the traffic barriers.

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British man arrested for drunk driving in Phuket
Photo via Channel 8

The case prompted renewed discussion online about road safety and enforcement in Phuket, particularly involving dangerous driving incidents.

In a separate case reported this week, a Kazakh woman was involved in a crash near Old Airport Intersection in Phuket after her vehicle collided with a van and a motorcycle. She and the motorcyclist were injured.

Reports said the foreign woman had earlier disrupted traffic on Thep Kasattri Road by driving in circles at an intersection and stopping in the middle of the road. She was also reportedly involved in blocking access to a parking facility at Phuket International Airport.

Thai media reported the woman’s actions may have been linked to emotional distress related to a personal dispute.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 1:48 PM
563 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.