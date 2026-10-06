British man alleges serious assault by 2 Polish men in Phuket

A British man alleged that he was seriously assaulted and forced to transfer cryptocurrency during an incident involving two Polish men and a close friend at a condominium in Phuket.

The incident reportedly happened at about 11pm on September 29 at a condominium in the Chalong area. The British man shared his account with the Phuket Times Facebook page, which reported the case today, October 6.

According to his account, the man drove from Kamala to Chalong to meet a friend he had known since childhood. He went to a room on the fourth floor, where he met two Polish men who were already drinking.

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The British man said he drank only one glass of whisky because he needed to drive home. He reportedly refused when the two men encouraged him to drink more.

The situation allegedly escalated when the Polish men attacked him, strangled him with a cable tie and attempted to detain him. The man said he asked his friend for help, but his friend refused and told him to follow the Polish men’s instructions.

The British man reportedly tried to leave the room but was pulled back inside. He then alleged that he was threatened with pruning shears and forced to transfer cryptocurrency to the men.

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The amount transferred was reportedly small, which allegedly angered the Polish men.

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The British man said he decided to escape by jumping from the fourth-floor balcony. He suffered further injuries in the fall and alleged that he has since been unable to walk. A condominium security guard reportedly found the man and came to his assistance.

The supplied report did not state whether the British man reported the alleged assault, attempted cryptocurrency theft or other offences to Phuket police. No further details about the case were available at the time of reporting.

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