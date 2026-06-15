Phuket tuk tuk fall leaves British boxer in critical condition

Police are searching for a tuk tuk driver after a British professional boxer was found critically injured on Phuket road, with CCTV footage reportedly showing him falling from a vehicle before the driver sped away.

Colin Kearney, a well-known British boxer, was discovered injured on Phra Baramee Road on June 14. Officers from Patong Police Station and rescue workers responded to the scene before transporting him to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Investigators initially considered the possibility that Kearney had been assaulted and left at the roadside. However, CCTV footage from a nearby property later showed the boxer falling from a tuk tuk. According to police, the vehicle then continued without stopping to check on his condition.

Further inquiries found that Kearney had travelled to Phuket with relatives and friends. On the night of the incident, he reportedly visited an entertainment venue before taking a red tuk tuk back to his accommodation at around 4am.

Security guards at the hotel told police that the tuk tuk initially arrived at the property, but Kearney did not have enough cash to pay the fare. They said he unsuccessfully attempted to borrow money from staff members.

According to the guards, Kearney then asked the driver to take him to a nearby ATM so he could withdraw cash. They later saw what they believed to be the same tuk tuk passing the hotel area without stopping. The British boxer was subsequently found injured on the road.

Police said Kearney suffered a severe head injury after striking the road and remains in critical condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Investigators told media that the tuk tuk driver could face legal consequences if found to have driven recklessly or failed to assist an injured passenger. Police added that any penalties could depend on the outcome of the victim’s medical condition and the findings of the investigation.

Authorities have identified the registered owner of the tuk tuk. The owner told police he was not driving the vehicle on the day of the incident and had rented it to another driver.

Police are now attempting to locate the driver for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case attracted attention in Thailand and abroad due to Kearney’s profile in professional boxing. It has also prompted discussion about passenger safety and standards within the public transport sector.