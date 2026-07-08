Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage

A Belgian woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport after officials found more than 31 kilogrammes of cannabis in her luggage during a departure inspection yesterday, July 7.

Officers at the airport’s international departure terminal inspected two suitcases belonging to 21 year old Belgian national Salma El Khnati after identifying them as suspicious. One suitcase was white and green, while the other was black.

The first suitcase contained 12 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flower weighing about 28.3 kilogrammes. The second suitcase contained eight packages of processed cannabis, bringing the total seized to more than 31 kilogrammes.

According to authorities, El Khnati was due to board a flight from Phuket International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France.

Police said the accused admitted ownership of the cannabis products, leading her to be charged with attempting to export prohibited goods from Thailand, an offence carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to four times the value of the goods, or both.

Officers also said the case involves alleged violations of the Act on Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine relating to cannabis control.

Following the arrest, the accused was handed over to officers at Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Sakhu Police Station Superintendent Salan Santisatsanakun said the arrest resulted from cooperation between relevant agencies and stricter passenger baggage screening measures.

The enhanced screening is being carried out not only at Phuket International Airport but also at airports nationwide following the arrest of a Thai flight attendant in Australia in June in connection with allegedly smuggling heroin.

Since the beginning of this week, the Royal Thai Police have deployed additional K9 units to assist Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. According to officials, the dogs are working around the clock to conduct random baggage inspections.