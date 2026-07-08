Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 10:26 AM
155 1 minute read
Belgian woman detained at Phuket Airport after cannabis found in luggage
Photo via DailyNews

A Belgian woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport after officials found more than 31 kilogrammes of cannabis in her luggage during a departure inspection yesterday, July 7.

Officers at the airport’s international departure terminal inspected two suitcases belonging to 21 year old Belgian national Salma El Khnati after identifying them as suspicious. One suitcase was white and green, while the other was black.

The first suitcase contained 12 vacuum-sealed packages of cannabis flower weighing about 28.3 kilogrammes. The second suitcase contained eight packages of processed cannabis, bringing the total seized to more than 31 kilogrammes.

According to authorities, El Khnati was due to board a flight from Phuket International Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport in France.

Belgian attempted to smuggle cannabis
Photo via DailyNews

Police said the accused admitted ownership of the cannabis products, leading her to be charged with attempting to export prohibited goods from Thailand, an offence carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to four times the value of the goods, or both.

Officers also said the case involves alleged violations of the Act on Protection and Promotion of Traditional Thai Medicine relating to cannabis control.

Following the arrest, the accused was handed over to officers at Sakhu Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo by Postmodern Studio via Canva

Sakhu Police Station Superintendent Salan Santisatsanakun said the arrest resulted from cooperation between relevant agencies and stricter passenger baggage screening measures.

The enhanced screening is being carried out not only at Phuket International Airport but also at airports nationwide following the arrest of a Thai flight attendant in Australia in June in connection with allegedly smuggling heroin.

Since the beginning of this week, the Royal Thai Police have deployed additional K9 units to assist Customs officers at Suvarnabhumi International Airport. According to officials, the dogs are working around the clock to conduct random baggage inspections.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 8, 2026, 10:26 AM
155 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.