Belgian fugitive convicted for attempted murder arrested in Thailand

Picture courtesy of Immigration Bureau

A Belgian fugitive, previously convicted in Belgium for charges of attempted murder, has been apprehended in Patong, Thailand. The 36 year old man, known only by the name Achmal, had been operating as a DJ in a local nightlife establishment for a number of years.

Achmal was taken into custody by Phuket Immigration officers from an apartment in Patong, according to the Deputy Chief of the Immigration Bureau, Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart. He announced the arrest during a press conference in Bangkok yesterday, January 23. The specifics of Achmal’s apprehension, including the date and location, remained undisclosed, as did the name of the club where he was employed as a DJ.

According to Maj. Gen. Phanthana, Achmal held dual citizenship, with passports issued by Belgium and Morocco. His arrest was in response to a Criminal Court Arrest Warrant, numbered 878/2566, dated December 15, 2023.

The charges laid against Achmal were severe. He was found guilty of attempting to murder another person with premeditation, carrying a firearm without permission, and possession of ammunition spare parts or accessories which were installed on a firearm without permission, as disclosed by Maj. Gen. Phanthana. The Court of Appeal of Brussels had previously sentenced Achmal to a decade in prison, reported The Phuket News.

Upon investigation, immigration officers discovered that Achmal had utilised his dual nationality to his advantage, frequently re-entering Thailand using both passports alternately.

Achmal’s whereabouts had been traced to various residences in Bangkok, Sisaket, and Phuket before he was eventually located and arrested in an apartment in Patong. He had assumed a covert identity during his time in Patong, working as a DJ in a local service establishment.

Following his arrest, Achmal was handed over to the Office of the Public Prosecutor. The office is now collaborating with the Foreign Office to manage Achmal’s impending extradition.