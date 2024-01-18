Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Phuket Airport over counterfeit visas

Five Bangladeshi nationals found themselves on the wrong side of the law at Phuket International Airport, after a failed attempt to breach Thailand’s borders with counterfeit visas. The arrests were made yesterday, around 11.30am by vigilant Phuket Immigration Department officers.

The incident came to light late that night, with the airport’s immigration officers providing a detailed account. The alleged perpetrators, all five male, were guessed to be within the age range of 20 to 35 years old, as inferred from the photos released by the Airport’s Immigration Authorities.

The images also revealed the fraudulent visas that the men had used in their thwarted entry bid. The visa numbers varied, and a close observation revealed that all were supposedly issued by the Thai Embassy in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, towards the latter end of November. Interestingly, one of the visas bore a cancelled stamp, while the others were devoid of any marking.

Upon their arrest, the Bangladeshi men were promptly handed over to the Saku Police. They are set to face the full force of the Thai legal system, with formal charges levelled against them for their attempted unlawful entry into the country and usage of forged official documents.

Follow us on :













This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant vigilance required by immigration authorities worldwide. It also underscores the importance of stringent border control measures, especially in tourist hotspots like Phuket, to maintain national security and uphold the rule of law.

While the fate of all five men now lies in the hands of the Thai judiciary, this occurrence is a clear deterrent for anyone considering exploiting the system. It reiterates the message that crime does not pay and that authorities are always on high alert to ensure the integrity of their national borders, reported Phuket News.