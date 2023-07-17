Phuket to face power cuts for PEA Thalang’s system enhancements

Picture courtesy of PEA Thalang

The Thalang division of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA Thalang) issued a statement declaring two separate power interruptions planned for tomorrow. The blackouts are reported to impact both residences and businesses in the areas of Bang Tao and Pa Khlok, Phuket.

The Bang Tao power cut, specifically in the region of Cherng Talay, is scheduled from 9am through to 4.30pm. This interruption in service allows work to enhance the low-voltage power distribution system, according to the PEA of Thalang. Furthermore, the outage is an opportunity for workers to relocate a transformer required for the power supply of Stone Bitter Co Ltd.

As per the PEA’s description, the disruption will occur in front of the Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao. However, a closer look at the map provided by PEA Thalang indicates the area to be impacted is essentially along Soi Cherng Talay 16, located behind the Boat Avenue shopping complex.

PEA Thalang further specified that the power outage would commence just north of the Sai Taan Housing estate before moving along the road towards Oceanstone Condominium. The official announcement did not include a list of adjoining areas that could potentially be affected by the power interruption.

In the meantime, a power cut is expected in the region of Pa Khlok, occurring simultaneously from 9am to 4.30pm. Residences and businesses along the northern section of Route 4027 (the Heroines Monument – Pa Khlok Road) will be most impacted. This allows for necessary repairs and maintenance of the high-voltage power system, as explained by the Thalang PEA, reported The Phuket News.

The areas to suffer from the outage range from in front of Pakthong Transport Co Ltd up to the Baan Tha La market. Among the spaces slated to experience the power cut include Kannika Village, Bang Pae House, Suchalee Project, CP All Co Ltd., and Jomthong Petroleum Co Ltd among others.

PEA Thalang extended its apologies for any inconvenience caused during the scheduled maintenance works. For further queries, the public is advised to reach out to the Thalang PEA office at 076-386882 or contact the PEA call centre at 1129.

The initial disruption to tomorrow’s power supply was declared earlier today. Residents and businesses within the region are advised to prepare for the temporary inconvenience. Despite the interruption in power distribution, the PEA has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing service delivery, as evidenced by its maintenance works.