Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:53 PM
1 minute read
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

An Australian tourist died after drowning in a swimming pool at a luxury villa in Phuket yesterday, July 21. The tourist was holidaying with 13 relatives when she was found submerged in the villa’s pool.

Police were notified at around 8pm after Thalang Hospital reported the death of the woman, later identified as 45 year old Haiyan Hong.

The investigation found that Hong drowned in the swimming pool of a luxury villa in Pa Khlok subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket.

Her husband, Yazi, told police that he, his wife and 12 relatives, making a group of 14 family members, had checked into the villa on July 20 and were due to stay until July 25.

At around 4pm on July 21, he and his wife rented jet skis and went to Koh Naka before returning to the villa at about 5.15pm. They later entered the villa’s swimming pool, which is about three metres deep, along with around eight relatives.

australian-tourist-drowns-phuket-villa-swimming-pool
Photo via Khaosod

While they were swimming, relatives noticed Hong submerged in the pool. They pulled her from the water and performed CPR before contacting the 1669 emergency medical service, which transported her to Thalang Hospital.

Khaosod reported that medical staff attempted to resuscitate her, but she was later pronounced dead.

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A preliminary post-mortem examination conducted by police and doctors at Thalang Hospital found that the cause of death was drowning. Her body has been kept at the hospital pending a more detailed examination.

Investigators will question relatives who were present, review CCTV footage and notify the Australian Embassy as they continue legal procedures.

Elsewhere, a Laotian woman drowned in a swimming pool at a restaurant in Bangkok’s Taling Chan district, after drinking with friends before entering the water, according to the restaurant owner.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 22, 2026, 3:53 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.