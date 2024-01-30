Australian tourist dies in tragic motorbike crash in Phuket

Photo courtesy of Chalong Police

Tragedy struck in Rawai, Phuket, when an Australian tourist lost his life in a fatal motorbike crash. The man, who had recently arrived on the island from Samui, met with the accident on Friday morning. Local authorities were alerted of the mishap, which occurred across from the Bangchak petrol station on Wiset Road’s southbound lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, police and rescue workers discovered the man had sustained severe injuries to his head and chest. In an attempt to save his life, he was hurriedly transported to Chalong Hospital. However, despite the best efforts of the medical team, the man succumbed to his injuries by 7am the following day. Post-mortem procedures were carried out at the Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Investigations into the cause of the accident led to the retrieval of CCTV footage. The visual evidence depicted a heart-wrenching scene, where the man lost control of his motorbike and crashed into the central reservation. The footage confirmed that no other vehicles were involved in the incident. However, the police report remained silent on whether the man had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

In a separate incident, another road accident in Phuket resulted in a fatality on the same day. An eyewitness report forwarded to The Phuket News’ Russian-language sister publication, Novosti Phuketa, confirmed the death. The fatal accident occurred on Kata Hill, involving another motorbike. However, detailed information regarding the incident remains scarce.

According to the Thai national road safety agency, ThaiRSC, these incidents bring the total death toll from road accidents in Phuket to 17 since the beginning of the year. In addition, there have been 2,146 people who suffered injuries from such accidents during the same period, reported Phuket News.

The Phuket News decided to withhold the name of the Australian victim until it is confirmed that the next of kin has been notified. This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for locals and tourists alike.

