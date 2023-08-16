Aussie mum’s brave battle ends in poignant farewell (video)

Pictures courtesy of 7News.

An Aussie mum who showed tremendous courage to emerge from a coma and fight against a brain injury yesterday finally succumbed to her injuries.

The Aussie mum of three, Kylee Enwright, accidentally slipped and fell and hit her head after enjoying a few drinks with her husband in Khao Lak, southern Thailand in May. As a consequence, the 48 year old grandmother from Singleton, New South Wales, lost consciousness and suffered head and ear bleeding due to the incident and slipped into a coma.

The Aussie mum had been making a steady recovery in hospital and was relearning to walk and talk when she unexpectedly suffered a second catastrophic brain bleed on Sunday.

Her husband Paul released a statement yesterday morning confirming “with the greatest sadness and heaviest heart” that his wife passed away.

Paul paid tribute to his wife’s “selflessness and generosity” in a Facebook post.

“Thanks to Kylee’s selflessness and generosity, through organ donation there will be up to eight people that will receive a second chance at life and her spirit will live on a while longer through them.

“Kylee, Rest in Peace my darling until we meet again. I love you.”

Paul, from Singleton in the NSW Hunter region, hailed his late wife as “one of a kind.”

“Mother to Harrison, Jacinda and Slade, grandmother to Aurora and Leo, and mother-in-law to Ellie and Xander, Kylee was one of the kindest, most generous people I have had the privilege to know.

“Kylee passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Kylee suffered a second brain bleed on Sunday morning that was catastrophic and un-survivable.”

Kylee had been left stranded in Thailand after her insurer Cover-More refused to cover the cost of her flight home.

The insurance company claimed her fall was caused by her excessive drinking, even though her blood alcohol level was never tested in the hospital.

Cover-More used the couple’s bar bill, CCTV footage and Kylee’s body weight to calculate an estimated blood alcohol level of 0.35 at the time of her fall – more than seven times Australia’s legal driving limit.

Her distraught husband, Paul, was unable to afford the US$200,000 (7.1 million baht) plus cost of chartering a medical evacuation flight back to their home in Singleton, NSW – let alone his wife’s hospital bill which has already surpassed US$50,000.

But over 3,000 generous Australians donated US$207,000 on a GoFundMe page to help pay for her flight home and ongoing treatment.

Paul said the insurance company’s finding was just an excuse to avoid paying. He told 7News…

“They’ve always had it in their minds, from the get go, to find a way out of this policy.

“Like most Australians, we took up travel insurance at the level of coverage that we thought was going to be adequate. We thought we’d done everything right.”

The insurer defended its decision.

“Cover-More is fair and reasonable in our claims processes and we make our decisions after thoroughly assessing all available details and medical information. We gave Kylee’s husband, Paul, a detailed and transparent explanation for declining this claim.

“This is a sad case and we will continue to offer Paul and Kylee and their families all the non-financial assistance Cover-More can.

“This includes help with arranging repatriation to Australia, assisting with hospital admissions and a ground ambulance in Australia, travel arrangements and making appointments with local medical practitioners overseas or in Australia.”

Follow us on :













Read the original story HERE.