ASEAN immigration authorities to address transborder crimes at Phuket

In the coming week, top ASEAN immigration authorities are preparing to convene in Phuket to tackle the ongoing issues of transborder crimes across the region. The assembly will see the participation of delegates from China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

According to the commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, Pakphumpipat Sajjaphan, the Immigration Bureau (IB) along with the Royal Thai Police (RTP), are set to host the 26th annual meeting of the ASEAN Directors-General of Immigration Departments and Heads of Consular Affairs Divisions of Ministries of Foreign Affairs Meeting (DGICM), from August 7 to 11 on the island.

Pakphumpipat stressed that the focus of the DGICM discussions would revolve around the quashing of transnational crimes and potential threats targeting the national security of Thailand and fellow ASEAN nations.

“The main focus of the DGICM is to improve cooperation among Asean members and its observers for intelligence. Addressing human trafficking, smuggling, terrorism and cyber crimes is the main target of the RTP.”

The DGICM is an initiative launched 1996 with regular participation from the ten ASEAN member states. Hosting duties are shared among the member states.

In this year’s gathering, the IB and the RTP is being hosted by Thailand, setting the stage for in-depth discussions on pertinent immigration matters reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, the DGICM will integrate the United Nations’ environmental conservation stance of advocating for a low-carbon strategy, calling for the utilisation of sustainable and reusable materials for the equipment involved in the course of the conference.

Pakphumpipat confirmed the invitation of delegates from 16 nations, along with domestic and international media. They will be part of the conference proceedings, attend banquets and explore various sites in Phuket.

In recent news, ASEAN has bolstered talks with the UK and Russia in an attempt to further drive economic cooperation. A senior official from the department, Duangarthit Nidhi-u-tai, was sent to represent the region at the 4th ASEAN-UK, 15th ASEAN-Russia, and 31st ASEAN-Europe senior economic officials’ meetings. These meetings were instrumental in tracking the development of economic, trade, and investment cooperation plans and preparing for the forthcoming ministerial-level talks set for August.