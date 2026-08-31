Phuket drug investigation expands after teenage arrests

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 4:53 PM
1 minute read
Phuket drug investigation expands after teenage arrests | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

The arrest of three teenage drug offenders led to another drug suspect and the seizure of more than five kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine yesterday, August 30.

Border Patrol Police arrested three suspects aged between 17 and 19 with approximately 2.68 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 131.9 grammes of ketamine. Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and four mobile phones.

Police accused the three of jointly possessing methamphetamine for sale, possessing ketamine without permission and using drugs.

The suspects were taken to Mueang Phuket Police Station for questioning. Further investigation led officers to a 25 year old Thai man identified only as Em.

Phuket drug arrest
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

Em was arrested in Soi Noppakhun on Mae Luang Road in Talat Nue subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. Police seized around three kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 85 ketamine-laced cigarette juices, a Honda PCX motorcycle and two mobile phones.

Police charged Em with possessing drugs without permission, using methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.

The Phuket drug arrest comes amid several cases involving teenagers accused of drug offences in Thailand. In Pattaya in 2025, a 13 year old drug dealer was arrested during a crackdown operation. He reportedly confessed to possessing seven methamphetamine pills and around three grammes of crystal methamphetamine.

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Teenagers among Phuket drug offenders
Photo via Facebook/ ปชส. จังหวัดภูเก็ต

In the same year, two 17 year old boys were arrested in Suphan Buri for allegedly transporting drugs from northern Thailand.

Three other teenagers were arrested in Ubon Ratchathani that year after allegedly attempting to transport 640,000 methamphetamine pills across the border from Laos to Thailand.

The involvement of children and teenagers in alleged drug trafficking and other criminal cases has led to debate over the appropriate legal punishment for minors. Some have argued that minors involved in serious or cruel offences should face the same treatment as adult suspects, subject to consideration by the court.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 4:53 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.