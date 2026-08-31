Phuket drug investigation expands after teenage arrests

The arrest of three teenage drug offenders led to another drug suspect and the seizure of more than five kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine yesterday, August 30.

Border Patrol Police arrested three suspects aged between 17 and 19 with approximately 2.68 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 131.9 grammes of ketamine. Officers also seized drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and four mobile phones.

Police accused the three of jointly possessing methamphetamine for sale, possessing ketamine without permission and using drugs.

The suspects were taken to Mueang Phuket Police Station for questioning. Further investigation led officers to a 25 year old Thai man identified only as Em.

Em was arrested in Soi Noppakhun on Mae Luang Road in Talat Nue subdistrict, Mueang Phuket district. Police seized around three kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, 85 ketamine-laced cigarette juices, a Honda PCX motorcycle and two mobile phones.

Police charged Em with possessing drugs without permission, using methamphetamine and driving under the influence of drugs.

The Phuket drug arrest comes amid several cases involving teenagers accused of drug offences in Thailand. In Pattaya in 2025, a 13 year old drug dealer was arrested during a crackdown operation. He reportedly confessed to possessing seven methamphetamine pills and around three grammes of crystal methamphetamine.

In the same year, two 17 year old boys were arrested in Suphan Buri for allegedly transporting drugs from northern Thailand.

Three other teenagers were arrested in Ubon Ratchathani that year after allegedly attempting to transport 640,000 methamphetamine pills across the border from Laos to Thailand.

The involvement of children and teenagers in alleged drug trafficking and other criminal cases has led to debate over the appropriate legal punishment for minors. Some have argued that minors involved in serious or cruel offences should face the same treatment as adult suspects, subject to consideration by the court.