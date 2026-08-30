FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 2:03 PM
1 minute read
FBI-wanted American held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse | Thaiger
Photo via Phuket Times

Thai police detained Lance Beck, an American wanted by FBI agents, at a hotel in Phuket yesterday, August 29, over eight US warrants involving alleged sexual offences against children.

According to Thai police, 48 year old Beck is wanted over allegations that he sexually abused children under 14 and recorded the abuse on video. He subsequently fled to Thailand.

The alleged offences include sexual torture, rape, human trafficking, facilitating the travel of a child for an unlawful sex act, sexual abuse and incest.

An American wanted by the FBI was held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse and eight outstanding US warrants.
Photo via Phuket Times

The Royal Thai Police received a request for assistance from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation on August 27 to investigate and locate Beck.

Police said Beck was wanted under eight US warrants, comprising seven Alabama state warrants and one federal warrant.

Investigators from Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police, Immigration Division 3 and Sakhu Police subsequently traced Beck’s movements and established that he had entered Thailand through Phuket International Airport.

An American wanted by the FBI was held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse and eight outstanding US warrants.
Photo via Phuket Times

The investigation led officers to a hotel in Nai Yang subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket, where Beck was believed to be staying.

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At about 2.15pm yesterday, officers located Beck at the hotel and informed him that his permission to remain in Thailand had been revoked. Beck acknowledged that he was the person being sought, according to police.

Officers then took him into custody and transferred him to the Immigration Detention Centre ahead of his return to the United States for legal proceedings.

Phuket Times reported that Beck will be processed for return to the United States to face legal proceedings over the allegations against him.

An American wanted by the FBI was held in Phuket over alleged child sex abuse and eight outstanding US warrants.
Photo via Phuket Times

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 2:03 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.