American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 10:26 AM
1 minute read
American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room
Photo via KhaoSod

A 35 year old American man was found dead in a hotel room in Phuket on October 4, the day he was due to check out. Police found no visible injuries at the scene and are awaiting an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

Patong Police Station officers were called to the hotel on Ratsada Uthit 200 Pi Road in Patong, Kathu district, at around 2pm. The deceased was later identified as American national Smith Gray Allen.

Police reportedly found Allen lying on the bed wearing only shorts. Nobody else was in the room when officers arrived.

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CCTV footage from outside the room reportedly showed no one entering or leaving before the body was discovered. Hotel staff told police that Allen had checked in alone and was scheduled to check out on October 4.

American man dies in Phuket hotel
Photo via KhaoSod

Investigators examined the scene with a duty doctor and documented their findings. No visible wounds were found on the body, while officers reportedly found no signs of theft or a struggle inside the room.

The cause of death remains under investigation. Police recorded the case at the station while waiting for further medical examination.

A Kusoldharm Foundation rescue worker later transported the body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed autopsy. Police also contacted the United States Embassy so that Allen’s relatives can make arrangements to repatriate his body.

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Patong Beach, Phuket
Photo by 63studio via Getty Images

The incident follows several other reports involving foreign nationals who died in Phuket hotels in recent months.
On September 17, a 63 year old Swedish national was reportedly found seriously injured at a hotel in the Bang Tao area.

The man initially refused medical treatment before being found in a serious condition the following day. He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Earlier in September, another American national was found dead in a hotel in Patong. Police investigated the death, but no further details were publicly reported in the supplied source.

In August, hotel staff found a British tourist dead inside a Phuket hotel room after he reportedly displayed a “Do not disturb” sign on the door. Staff became concerned when he remained in the room beyond his scheduled checkout date and subsequently discovered his body.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 10:26 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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