American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

An American tourist was found dead in his Patong hotel room after going unseen for around five days and failing to check out on time, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Police in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, were alerted at 1.50pm today, September 7, after the Patong police radio centre reported a guest who had not left his room for about five days and had overstayed his checkout by one day.

Officers from Patong Police Station went to the hotel alongside the property’s legal representative, using a spare key to enter the room.

Inside, they found the body of the American tourist lying unclothed on the floor in front of the television.

An initial examination found no wounds on the body, and there were no signs of a struggle or ransacking inside the room. Hotel records show the guest had checked in on September 1 and was due to check out on September 6, with a housekeeper last seeing him at around noon on September 2, outside his room.

Police have coordinated with the US Embassy to contact the man’s relatives, ahead of arrangements for religious rites once formalities are complete. Officers said they are continuing a detailed investigation into the cause of death, in line with standard legal procedure.

Similarly, in August, a British tourist was found dead in his Phuket hotel room on his scheduled check-out day, with no signs of a struggle or forced entry.

In March, an American couple was found dead in a Pattaya hotel room after going unseen for four to five days, with a farewell letter found at the scene.