American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 5:44 PM
1 minute read
American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

An American tourist was found dead in his Patong hotel room after going unseen for around five days and failing to check out on time, prompting a police investigation into the cause of death.

Police in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, were alerted at 1.50pm today, September 7, after the Patong police radio centre reported a guest who had not left his room for about five days and had overstayed his checkout by one day.

Officers from Patong Police Station went to the hotel alongside the property’s legal representative, using a spare key to enter the room.

Inside, they found the body of the American tourist lying unclothed on the floor in front of the television.

An initial examination found no wounds on the body, and there were no signs of a struggle or ransacking inside the room. Hotel records show the guest had checked in on September 1 and was due to check out on September 6, with a housekeeper last seeing him at around noon on September 2, outside his room.

American tourist found dead in Phuket hotel room | News by Thaiger
Investigators reviewing CCTV footage | Photo via Amarin TV

Police have coordinated with the US Embassy to contact the man’s relatives, ahead of arrangements for religious rites once formalities are complete. Officers said they are continuing a detailed investigation into the cause of death, in line with standard legal procedure.

Similarly, in August, a British tourist was found dead in his Phuket hotel room on his scheduled check-out day, with no signs of a struggle or forced entry.

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In March, an American couple was found dead in a Pattaya hotel room after going unseen for four to five days, with a farewell letter found at the scene.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 5:44 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.