American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator

Police arrested an American man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, July 8, after he physically assaulted a Thai jet ski operator in Phuket following a dispute over damage to two rental watercrafts.

The victim, Nattawut Date-iam, filed a complaint with Patong Police Station after the incident, which took place in Soi Sea Dragon on Bangla Road on Tuesday, July 7.

According to Nattawut, the dispute began after the American tourist and his family rented two jet skis from his business. He alleged that the vehicles were damaged in a collision and that the family refused to pay compensation before leaving the scene.

Nattawut said he followed the family to request payment and alleged that the foreigner then threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face. The operator sustained serious injuries, including facial swelling and fractures, according to reports.

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas before tracing the accused to Bangkok. Officers arrested the 25 year old American national at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to the Philippines.

Photographs released by several news organisations showed that the man’s wife and child, who were reportedly present during the earlier incident, were not with him at the time of the arrest.

Following the arrest, the accused was taken back to Phuket for further legal proceedings. Police have not yet announced the charges he will face.

If investigators determine that the evidence supports an assault charge, the case could fall under Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which covers assault causing physical or mental injury and carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

More serious charges could apply if medical evidence confirms the injuries meet the legal threshold for grievous bodily harm.

In a separate case reported in March, a Canadian man allegedly refused to compensate a motorcycle rental business in Samut Prakan after damaging a rented vehicle. The shop owner also accused him of stealing 20,000 baht during a meeting to resolve the dispute. No arrest or further update has been reported in that case.