American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 9:47 AM
1,384 1 minute read
American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์ and Phuketandamannews

Police arrested an American man at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, July 8, after he physically assaulted a Thai jet ski operator in Phuket following a dispute over damage to two rental watercrafts.

The victim, Nattawut Date-iam, filed a complaint with Patong Police Station after the incident, which took place in Soi Sea Dragon on Bangla Road on Tuesday, July 7.

According to Nattawut, the dispute began after the American tourist and his family rented two jet skis from his business. He alleged that the vehicles were damaged in a collision and that the family refused to pay compensation before leaving the scene.

Nattawut said he followed the family to request payment and alleged that the foreigner then threw him to the ground and repeatedly punched him in the face. The operator sustained serious injuries, including facial swelling and fractures, according to reports.

Thai jet ski operator attacked in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Police reviewed CCTV footage from the scene and surrounding areas before tracing the accused to Bangkok. Officers arrested the 25 year old American national at Suvarnabhumi International Airport as he was preparing to board a flight to the Philippines.

Photographs released by several news organisations showed that the man’s wife and child, who were reportedly present during the earlier incident, were not with him at the time of the arrest.

Following the arrest, the accused was taken back to Phuket for further legal proceedings. Police have not yet announced the charges he will face.

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Phuket jet ski operator assaulted by American
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

If investigators determine that the evidence supports an assault charge, the case could fall under Section 295 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which covers assault causing physical or mental injury and carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

More serious charges could apply if medical evidence confirms the injuries meet the legal threshold for grievous bodily harm.

In a separate case reported in March, a Canadian man allegedly refused to compensate a motorcycle rental business in Samut Prakan after damaging a rented vehicle. The shop owner also accused him of stealing 20,000 baht during a meeting to resolve the dispute. No arrest or further update has been reported in that case.

American arrested for assault in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 9:47 AM
1,384 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.