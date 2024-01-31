Alleged encroachment in Bang Khanun protected forest sparks controversy

Picture courtesy of PR Phuket

The Gulf of Thailand Coastal Area Conservation Network – Andaman (branch) raised concerns over alleged encroachment in the Bang Khanun protected forest reserve, calling for an investigation. Led by the chairman, Chamroon Kerddam, the group complained to the Phuket branch of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), implicating government officials in facilitating unlawful activities in the protected area.

The complaint, submitted on January 29, centres around the misuse of forest resources and public land within the Bang Khanun National Forest Reserve, which is considered state property. It alleges that local authorities have been encouraging individuals to unlawfully occupy and exploit the area, despite its official status as a protected forest.

On top of this, the Royal Forestry Department designated funds from the national budget for reforestation efforts, underlining the critical importance of this reserve. However, the complainants argue this investment is being undermined by the negligent behaviour of local and forest officials, as well as other relevant government agencies. These actions led to encroachment, deforestation, and the cultivation of commercial crops, which are causing irreversible damage to the island’s rainforest ecosystem.

Chamroon emphasised that those in charge, who are entrusted with the responsibility of managing and preserving forest resources, have failed in their duty. This neglect has resulted in the unlawful possession of areas within the Bang Khanun forest by various groups and individuals, reported The Phuket News.

The complaint also refers to an ongoing investigation by the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) under the Ministry of Justice, in which nine individuals have been charged with encroachment in the Bang Khanun forest.

Follow us on :













Government agencies, including the Royal Thai Navy, Thalang Technical College, and Vachira Phuket Hospital, were granted access to the area for public use by the Royal Forestry Department. However, the complainants argue that the actions documented in official records suggest favouritism and neglect of duty, potentially resulting in offences under Sections 157 and 151 of the Criminal Code.

The complaint has been formally addressed to the Director of the NACC, calling for an immediate and exhaustive investigation into the alleged offences committed by the implicated officials.