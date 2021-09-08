3 Russians arrested in Phuket for alleged theft of painting valued at 50 million baht

3 Russians have been arrested for allegedly stealing a painting valued at 50 million baht from a Swiss national. They were also charged with assault. The alleged theft happened in Pattaya back in 2020. They were arrested in Phuket, today.

The alleged crimes happened in November of 2020 in tambon Na Chom Thien. The arrest warrant had been approved by the Pattaya Court. The warrant had listed 4 Russian nationals: 51 year old Olek Tarakhnov, 19 year old Alek Sie, 33 year old Maxim Sukharev, and 33 year old Alena Zakharova. Chief of the investigation office of the Immigration Police Bureau, Pantana Nuchanart, says the charges were filed against the suspect at the Na Chom Thien police station in Pattaya.

The suspects allegedly beat a Swiss man and then stole his painting. The 4 suspects were later arrested but absconded after being released on bail. Immigration police later discovered the suspects were located in Phuket, so they obtained warrants to arrest the suspects.

Then, today, Olek and Alena were arrested at a house in Grace Gardens housing estate, a luxury residence where the couple paid 50,000 baht a month in rent, says the Bangkok Post. Maxim was arrested at the Habitown housing estate. The police say Alek has left the country. The suspects have since been taken to the Phuket immigration office for questioning. They have denied the assault charge and claimed they had bought the painting.

The suspects will be transferred to Chon Buri for further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

