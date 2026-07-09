2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 3:42 PM
640 1 minute read
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts
Photo via Facebook/ อสมท ภูเก็ต

Police arrested two Russian nationals during raids at three locations in Phuket on Tuesday, July 8, seizing more than 5.4 million baht as part of an investigation into mule accounts linked to call centre scams.

The operation followed information from the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, which alerted officers from Provincial Police Region 8 and Phuket Provincial Police to suspicious activity involving Russian nationals repeatedly withdrawing large amounts of cash from ATMs across the province.

According to investigators, banks later confirmed that the withdrawals were made from mule accounts that had received transfers from victims of call centre scams.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, examined financial records and gathered evidence before carrying out searches at three properties in Phuket.

Russian arrested for mule account withdrawals
Photo via Facebook/ อสมท ภูเก็ต

At the first location in Wichit subdistrict, officers arrested 26 year old Russian national, Ilya. Police seized 638,700 baht in cash during the search.

At the second property, officers arrested another Russian national, Egor. Authorities confiscated more than 4.8 million baht in cash, including 4.5 million baht in Thai currency and the equivalent of about 206,000 baht in US dollars.

At a third location in Choeng Thale subdistrict, Thalang district, officers did not find the suspect they were seeking. However, investigators collected evidence from the property and said efforts to locate the individual are continuing.

Related Articles
Russian withdraws money from mule accounts connected to call centre scam
Photo via MGR Online

Police said they are expanding the investigation into the financial transactions to identify additional Phuket mule accounts and trace those believed to be behind the alleged scam network. Authorities said legal action will be taken against all suspects found to be involved, regardless of nationality.

The arrests follow several similar cases involving Russian nationals in Thailand. In February, police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Pattaya over links to mule accounts connected to call centre scams.

Russian arrested in mule account crackdown
Photo via MGR Online

In March, another Russian national was arrested in Chon Buri after making nearly 200 cash withdrawals totalling 4.6 million baht from mule accounts.

In April, police in Phuket arrested another Russian national accused of handling more than 1.2 million baht withdrawn from mule accounts.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child&#8217;s allergic reaction Thailand News

Thai mother suspects hazardous substances in orange juice after child’s allergic reaction

2 hours ago
Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America&#8217;s Got Talent Phuket News

Nene Royal goes from Phuket night market to America’s Got Talent

3 hours ago
Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit Thailand News

Thailand Malaysia cooperation advances during Anutin visit

3 hours ago
Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87 Thailand News

Mama pioneer Pipat Paniangvait dies peacefully aged 87

4 hours ago
2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts Phuket News

2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

5 hours ago
Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees Thailand News

Teen faces 1.3m baht repair bill after woman crashes his BMW, flees

5 hours ago
Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer Hua Hin News

Hua Hin coffee shop seeks return of mug, saucer stolen by foreign customer

5 hours ago
2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

2 Indians arrested, over 200 animals rescued during Bangkok wildlife trafficking crackdown

6 hours ago
Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530 Thailand News

Israeli tourist arrivals in Thailand forecast to exceed 442,530

7 hours ago
Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition

7 hours ago
Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa Thailand News

Lithuanian man blacklisted as Koh Pha Ngan officials revoke visa

7 hours ago
5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive Phuket News

5 Thai police officers guilty in extortion of 6m baht from British fugitive

9 hours ago
New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin Thailand News

New Thai dinosaur species identified from fossils in Kalasin

9 hours ago
Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks Bangkok News

Bangkok tunnel water leak prompts MRT safety checks

10 hours ago
Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive Phuket News

Phuket police poses as hotel maid to arrest French fugitive

10 hours ago
Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport Thailand News

Russian arrested over 17kg cannabis haul at Phuket airport

10 hours ago
American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator Phuket News

American nabbed at Suvarnabhumi for assaulting Phuket jet ski operator

10 hours ago
China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand Environment News

China responds to Mekong pollution protests in Thailand

11 hours ago
Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don&#8217;t exist Finance

Mystery woman claims 100 billion baht in shares of Thai blue chips that don’t exist

11 hours ago
Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services Thailand News

Thai police arrested in China for cannabis smuggling after offering courier services

1 day ago
Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection Business News

Central Pattana and Mitsubishi Estate unveil CenTRal cENtrAL at Pathumwan intersection

1 day ago
Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers Bangkok News

Chinese embassy protest in Bangkok links Myanmar mines to polluted Thai rivers

1 day ago
Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row Phuket News

Foreign family assaults Phuket man after jet ski compensation row

1 day ago
Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal Phuket News

Phuket restaurant owner accuses foreigner of planting hair in soup for free meal

1 day ago
American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after &#8216;erratic episode&#8217; Thailand News

American influencer drowns in Samut Prakan lake after ‘erratic episode’

1 day ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 9, 2026, 3:42 PM
640 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.