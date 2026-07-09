2 Russians held with over 5.4m baht from mule accounts

Police arrested two Russian nationals during raids at three locations in Phuket on Tuesday, July 8, seizing more than 5.4 million baht as part of an investigation into mule accounts linked to call centre scams.

The operation followed information from the Anti-Cyber Scam Centre, which alerted officers from Provincial Police Region 8 and Phuket Provincial Police to suspicious activity involving Russian nationals repeatedly withdrawing large amounts of cash from ATMs across the province.

According to investigators, banks later confirmed that the withdrawals were made from mule accounts that had received transfers from victims of call centre scams.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, examined financial records and gathered evidence before carrying out searches at three properties in Phuket.

At the first location in Wichit subdistrict, officers arrested 26 year old Russian national, Ilya. Police seized 638,700 baht in cash during the search.

At the second property, officers arrested another Russian national, Egor. Authorities confiscated more than 4.8 million baht in cash, including 4.5 million baht in Thai currency and the equivalent of about 206,000 baht in US dollars.

At a third location in Choeng Thale subdistrict, Thalang district, officers did not find the suspect they were seeking. However, investigators collected evidence from the property and said efforts to locate the individual are continuing.

Police said they are expanding the investigation into the financial transactions to identify additional Phuket mule accounts and trace those believed to be behind the alleged scam network. Authorities said legal action will be taken against all suspects found to be involved, regardless of nationality.

The arrests follow several similar cases involving Russian nationals in Thailand. In February, police arrested a Russian man and a Thai woman in Pattaya over links to mule accounts connected to call centre scams.

In March, another Russian national was arrested in Chon Buri after making nearly 200 cash withdrawals totalling 4.6 million baht from mule accounts.

In April, police in Phuket arrested another Russian national accused of handling more than 1.2 million baht withdrawn from mule accounts.