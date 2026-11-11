2 teenagers held over murder of 51 year old man in Phuket

Two Thai teenagers aged 16 and 17 were arrested in Phuket yesterday, November 10, for fatally attacking a 51 year old man following a financial dispute.

Thalang Police Station officers were alerted by medical staff at Thalang Hospital at around 1am that the injured man, identified as 51 year old Kittisak, had been admitted for emergency treatment following an assault. He died shortly afterwards.

Police examined Kittisak and found injuries to his head, neck and arms. His body was subsequently transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a forensic examination.

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The attack took place outside a house in Thep Krasattri subdistrict, Thalang district. According to police, Kittisak was standing in front of the property when two teenagers arrived on a motorcycle. They attacked him with a baseball bat and a knife before fleeing.

Investigators identified the suspects as two boys aged 16 and 17. Police traced and arrested them at around 3am, approximately two hours after the hospital notified officers.

Police also seized the motorcycle and weapons allegedly used in the attack. The teenagers were reportedly wearing school uniforms when they were arrested.

Both suspects reportedly admitted to participating in the attack. One told investigators he struck Kittisak three times with the baseball bat, while the other said he slashed the man’s head and neck several times.

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Police said the teenagers cited an unpaid debt as their motive, claiming Kittisak had failed to return money they had given him.

The older sister of one suspect told police and KhaoSod that the dispute began after her younger brother’s motorcycle was seized by police because it had been modified.

According to her account, Kittisak offered to speak with police and help retrieve the motorcycle. The teenager allegedly gave him money for the assistance but never got the vehicle back. The two teenagers demanded a refund several times before the dispute escalated into the fatal attack.

Kittisak’s 42 year old wife, Buppha, told reporters that her husband had accepted money from the teenagers but spent it on drugs instead of helping retrieve the motorcycle.

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She said the teenagers had visited both her husband’s home and her own home several times to demand their money back. However, Kittisak did not have the funds to repay them.

The older sister of one suspect said her family could not afford bail and would allow the teenager to proceed through the legal process.

Police told KhaoSod they planned to seek permission from the Phuket Provincial Court for Children and Family to detain the suspects.

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