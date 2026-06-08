2 foreign women fined 10,000 baht for assault on Phuket bar guards

Two foreign women face fines of 10,000 baht each after assaulting Thai security guards at a bar on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket, on Friday, May 5.

Footage of the Phuket bar assault circulated widely on Thai social media over the weekend. The video showed a group of foreign women approaching the venue’s security checkpoint shortly before the incident.

One woman is seen striking a guard in the face, while the guard appears confused and does not retaliate. Other security staff stepped in and attempted to move the group away from the entrance, appearing to avoid escalating the situation.

According to a report shared by the Phuket Times Facebook page, the confrontation began after the women became upset when security guards searched their belongings before entry, as part of standard checks.

The incident prompted criticism online, with Thai social media users raising concerns about foreign visitors disregarding local rules at tourist venues. Many called on police to take action, while also expressing support for the guards’ restraint during the altercation.

Patong Police confirmed the case was reported and that charges were filed against those involved, according to Channel 7. Officers charged the women with participating in a public altercation, causing disorder, an offence carrying a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

They also face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Law for physical assault, which carries a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Police identified two women in the footage as directly involved in the assault. Each received a fine of 10,000 baht in connection with the Phuket bar assault.

Some residents expressed dissatisfaction with the penalties, stating the incident could affect Phuket’s tourism image and that stricter punishment would be more appropriate.

Police said the case was treated as a minor offence and maintained that the penalties imposed were appropriate under the law.

A similar incident was reported last month in Pattaya, where a foreign man was filmed provoking and attacking a Thai man on a roadside. The Thai man initially avoided confrontation but later responded before bystanders intervened. No update has been provided on legal proceedings in that case.