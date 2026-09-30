Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault

A shop owner in Phuket accused two foreign women of assaulting a female employee following a dispute over alleged missing change yesterday, September 29.

The shop owner, whose name has not been disclosed, shared a warning on social media, alleging that the two women attempted to obtain extra money by claiming they had received insufficient change for their purchase.

According to Phuket Times, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm at a shop inside a market in Phuket town.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner said the women claimed they had paid with a 1,000 baht banknote for goods costing 100 baht but had received only 500 baht in change. They allegedly confronted the employee angrily and demanded an additional 400 baht.

However, the employee insisted that she had returned the correct amount of 900 baht. She asked the women to wait while the shop owner reviewed CCTV footage to verify the transaction. The foreign women allegedly refused to wait, saying they were in a hurry, and the confrontation escalated.

CCTV footage shared by Phuket Times reportedly showed the two women arguing angrily with the employee before one or both pushed her on the shoulder, causing her back to hit a wall. The employee was heard responding in a trembling voice and appeared close to tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another staff member intervened and asked the customers to wait for the CCTV footage to be reviewed. However, the women reportedly continued expressing their anger.

According to Phuket Times, the two women eventually left after the CCTV footage was reviewed. The shop owner claimed that the footage supported the employee’s account, although details of what the recording showed about the disputed transaction were not provided.

The owner urged other small business operators, particularly those employing female staff, to remain cautious. She also criticised the alleged use of violence, saying the employee had been left distressed by the confrontation.

It was not reported whether the shop owner had filed a complaint with police or whether officers had identified the two women.

Other business operators commented on the post, claiming they had experienced similar disputes in which foreign customers accused employees of giving insufficient change and demanded additional money. Some commenters said the customers left when staff insisted on reviewing CCTV footage.

Similar news