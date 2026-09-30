Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:54 PM
2 minutes read
Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A shop owner in Phuket accused two foreign women of assaulting a female employee following a dispute over alleged missing change yesterday, September 29.

The shop owner, whose name has not been disclosed, shared a warning on social media, alleging that the two women attempted to obtain extra money by claiming they had received insufficient change for their purchase.

According to Phuket Times, the incident occurred at around 6.30pm at a shop inside a market in Phuket town.

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The owner said the women claimed they had paid with a 1,000 baht banknote for goods costing 100 baht but had received only 500 baht in change. They allegedly confronted the employee angrily and demanded an additional 400 baht.

Missing change dispute leads to assault by 2 foreigners
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

However, the employee insisted that she had returned the correct amount of 900 baht. She asked the women to wait while the shop owner reviewed CCTV footage to verify the transaction. The foreign women allegedly refused to wait, saying they were in a hurry, and the confrontation escalated.

CCTV footage shared by Phuket Times reportedly showed the two women arguing angrily with the employee before one or both pushed her on the shoulder, causing her back to hit a wall. The employee was heard responding in a trembling voice and appeared close to tears.

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Another staff member intervened and asked the customers to wait for the CCTV footage to be reviewed. However, the women reportedly continued expressing their anger.

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Foreign women accused Thai worker of missing change
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

According to Phuket Times, the two women eventually left after the CCTV footage was reviewed. The shop owner claimed that the footage supported the employee’s account, although details of what the recording showed about the disputed transaction were not provided.

The owner urged other small business operators, particularly those employing female staff, to remain cautious. She also criticised the alleged use of violence, saying the employee had been left distressed by the confrontation.

It was not reported whether the shop owner had filed a complaint with police or whether officers had identified the two women.

Other business operators commented on the post, claiming they had experienced similar disputes in which foreign customers accused employees of giving insufficient change and demanded additional money. Some commenters said the customers left when staff insisted on reviewing CCTV footage.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 30, 2026, 5:54 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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