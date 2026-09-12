Phuket Jewish New Year event cut to 700 after Thai concerns

Photo courtesy of Topnews

Organisers of a Jewish New Year event in Phuket have cut it from about 2,000 people to 700. Deputy Interior Minister Polapee Suwanchawee announced the change on September 11, speaking in Chachoengsao province.

The original plan covered around 2,000 attendees, he said. About 1,000 were Israelis already in Phuket, and another 1,000 were due to fly in from Israel.

Organisers then dropped a two-venue plan and moved the whole Rosh Hashanah festival to Chabad House Patong, from the afternoon into the night. Entry is by ticket only, and organisers asked Patong police for 50 officers to help keep order.

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Polapee said organisers first disclosed that plan at a consultation meeting with provincial officials two days earlier, attended by two deputy governors. The province told them Thai people intended to demonstrate over the Israeli attendees. That prompted organisers to reconsider and scale the event down.

A day earlier, the Phuket governor’s office gave a different figure, saying attendance would fall from about 1,000 to no more than 800. It also trimmed the hours to 4pm until 9pm, to limit the impact on the surrounding community. Governor Chotinarin Kerdsom had assigned deputy governor Pol. Capt. Khetrat Chansin to handle the talks with organisers.

Polapee said he had ordered the deputy Phuket governor to send local officials to observe the activities of both the organisers and any protesters. He said he would go to Phuket himself if the event caused disruption, ran late or damaged Thai culture and way of life. He also noted that the Chabad venue is private property, where officials cannot intervene.

Polapee said every nationality includes good people and bad people, and the government was not indifferent to bad actors. The Prime Minister had shown seriousness on the matter. Foreigners who misbehave could be told to leave the country.

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The Save Phuket group planned a symbolic protest with 10 allied networks at the Dolphin roundabout on Patong Beach at 3pm on September 11. Group leaders told Matichon that residents feared the event could make the area a target of conflict, affecting safety, community order and Patong’s tourism image. The leaders said their local objections had been ignored, and that Chabad Patong had confirmed the event would proceed as scheduled.

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