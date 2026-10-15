Philippines social media bills follow school shootings, echo Thai debate

The Philippines has approved competing bills to restrict children’s social media use following a series of deadly school shootings, bringing renewed attention to similar proposals being studied in Thailand amid growing concerns over school violence and online safety.

The Philippine House of Representatives passed its legislation on October 12 by 287 votes to three, proposing to ban children under 13 from social media while imposing restrictions on teenagers aged 13 to 17.

The Senate approved a tougher proposal on October 8 that would prevent under-18s from using online platforms classified as high-risk, including certain social media and gaming services.

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According to TIME, the measures gained momentum following several violent incidents at Philippine schools this year, including shootings involving teenage students and cases linked by investigators to disturbing online content.

In June, two students opened fire at a school in Tacloban City, killing three students and injuring 20 others. Separate shootings in August and September resulted in further deaths, raising concerns about online communities that glorify school violence.

Under the House proposal, teenagers would face restrictions on livestreaming, short-form videos, targeted advertising and harmful content, while parents would be required to consent to their children’s social media use.

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The Senate’s version would require high-risk platforms to verify users’ ages and suspend accounts belonging to minors.

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However, the restrictions have not yet become law. Both chambers must reconcile their different approaches before submitting a final bill to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos has acknowledged the potential benefits but warned that the social media ban bill could encourage children to conceal their online activities, making harmful behaviour harder for parents to monitor.

The debate also has implications for Thailand, where policymakers have been considering similar age-based restrictions.

In June, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth) announced that it was studying the feasibility of banning social media use for children under 16, citing concerns about excessive screen time, cyberbullying and exposure to harmful content.

Thailand’s concerns intensified following the August 7 shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School, which left nine people dead, including the teenage gunman.

Investigators subsequently reported that the student had viewed violent online material and researched firearms through social media, although this did not establish that online content caused the attack.

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Several other incidents have added to concerns about school safety.

In August, schools in Loei and Khon Kaen temporarily moved classes online following shooting threats circulated through messaging groups. A student in Chiang Mai also reportedly threatened classmates through Line, prompting increased police security.

On September 2, a student opened fire at a secondary school in Kamphaeng Phet before being restrained. No injuries were reported.

Thailand has responded with a seven-point school safety programme covering weapons screening, emergency procedures and mental health support.

The government has also pursued stronger digital safeguards, including age verification, child protection settings on devices and cooperation with technology companies.

Unlike the Philippines, Thailand has not passed legislation introducing a nationwide minimum age for social media use.

The effectiveness of outright bans remains contested. TIME reported that Philippine Senator Risa Hontiveros opposed the Senate bill, arguing that restrictions should reflect the educational and social benefits young people receive from online platforms.

The Philippine Mental Health Association similarly warned that preventing school violence requires broader measures, including mental health care, safer schools and earlier intervention.

For Thailand, the Philippine legislation offers a regional comparison as policymakers consider whether stronger online restrictions should form part of efforts to protect children, alongside measures addressing bullying, mental health and access to firearms.