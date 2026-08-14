Thai-British teenager reports classmate after firecracker attack at home

A 16 year old Thai-British boy is taking legal action against his former classmate who threw a lit firecracker into their home in Chon Buri last night, August 13, following an ongoing conflict.

The boy’s 42 year old mother, Yothaka, took him to Huai Yai Police Station at around 10pm last night, August 13, to report the incident. She also provided CCTV footage showing the alleged incident to police.

According to Yothaka, her family was eating inside the house when they heard a loud explosion outside. Her son then ran into the house seeking help.

The family checked their CCTV footage and reportedly saw a teenage boy standing outside the property before throwing a lit firecracker into the home.

Yothaka said the teenager was a former classmate of her son and that the two had previously experienced conflicts, including arguments and bullying on social media.

The 16 year old told police that he noticed someone standing outside the house but did not initially know who it was. He said he went to check before hearing the explosion and later recognised the person as a former schoolmate.

The boy alleged that the former classmate had previously pressured and bullied him, including making provocative comments on social media and repeatedly attempting to start arguments.

He also said the teenager had previously shouted insults outside his home. The boy said he had tried to distance himself from the former classmate, but the conflict had continued.

Huai Yai Police Station Superintendent Warawut Nityawan ordered officers to inspect the scene and examine the evidence provided by the family.

Investigators were also assigned to identify and locate the teenager allegedly involved in the incident before taking further legal action. The alleged offender had not been publicly identified or arrested at the time of the report.

The incident follows several reports involving conflicts and bullying among teenagers in Thailand. In Chiang Mai, a schoolboy was summoned for questioning after sending a message in a LINE group threatening a mass shooting at his school following repeated bullying by classmates.

The student admitted sending the message and said it was an act of recklessness. He reportedly told authorities that he had not expected the message to become a serious issue.

In another case in Khon Kaen, a student accused three to four classmates of bullying, abusing him and demanding money from him. His parents subsequently took legal action concerning the allegations.

The mother of one of the accused students disputed the claims, saying her son was actually a close friend of the student who made the allegations. She also claimed that the boy’s facial injuries were caused by pimples.