Young Kuwaiti man risks leg amputation after Pattaya motorbike accident (video)

In a recent tragedy, a 19 year old Kuwaiti man is facing the risk of having his leg amputated after a motorbike accident in Pattaya early yesterday morning. The incident occurred when the motorbike he was riding as a pillion grazed against a concrete street barrier on South Pattaya Road.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers received arrived on the scene near Bali Hai Pier on South Pattaya Road at 4.30am. They found two Kuwaiti men, both injured.

One victim, whose name was not disclosed, had minor injuries, according to Thai media. He was found lying next to his Honda PCX motorcycle. However, the second victim, identified as 19 year old Naser Alazemi, was in severe pain and lying on the road. He had sustained a serious leg injury around the knee area, which posed a risk of amputation according to the rescuers.

The rescue team provided immediate medical assistance before transporting the injured individuals to the hospital. Approximately 10 of their friends, also Kuwaiti nationals, were present at the accident site, The Pattaya News reported.

An eyewitness, 39 year old Sawas Emprakhon, shared his account of the incident. He stated that Naser was riding as a pillion passenger with his friend and they were reversing uphill against the traffic. The two appeared to be distracted as the rider frequently looked back to talk to Naser. Their motorbike forcefully grazed with a concrete barrier, causing it to topple over and nearly severing Naser’s leg.

Both men are currently receiving intensive medical care at a local hospital. Police are investigating the accident and attempting to identify the party responsible for leasing the motorbike to the two individuals. It has been revealed that neither the rider nor Naser were wearing helmets or possessed valid licenses, registration, insurance, or documentation.

The police presence drew a large gathering of nearly 100 Kuwaiti men, who appeared to cheer, laugh, and take photos despite being warned by the authorities against dangerous driving and street racing.

The incident occurred just days after it was reported that South Pattaya has been troubled by disruptive all-night-long antics from a group of Arab youths on loud motorcycles. Residents living at Soi VC Hotel and Soi Yensabaai, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, registered grievances about a group of foreign nationals causing unrest with loud motorcycles.

Last year, a Kuwaiti man allegedly motorbike racing in Pattaya lost his middle finger in a crash.