Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Viral footage shows woman clinging to car near Pattaya Walking Street
Photo via Facebook/ Suttirak KKh

A woman climbed onto the roof of a moving car after trying to open its doors during heavy traffic near Pattaya Walking Street on October 16, prompting a motorcycle taxi rider to intervene.

A Thai woman posted footage of the incident on Facebook, saying it happened at around 10pm on Friday. She was travelling with her boyfriend, who was driving, and a young boy when they encountered the woman.

According to the driver’s account, the woman initially tried to open the car doors. The occupants had locked all the doors, preventing her from entering. They attempted to get away, but heavy traffic outside Pattaya Walking Street left the car stuck.

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Woman cling to moving car near Pattaya Walking Street
Photo via Facebook/ Suttirak KKh

The video showed the woman crying and knocking on the car window while asking the occupants to open the door. She then moved to the rear of the vehicle and climbed onto the car before reaching its roof.

Towards the end of the footage, a motorcycle taxi rider pulled the woman down and sat her on the roadside in an apparent attempt to calm her.

The woman who shared the video confirmed that she, her boyfriend and the boy were safe. She added that their car had not sustained any serious damage. She said she posted the footage to thank the rider for intervening and warn other motorists travelling through the area.

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Woman climbs onto car roof
Photo via Facebook/ Suttirak KKh

The rider, 36 year old Kampanat, told Channel 7 that he feared the woman might fall from the vehicle, prompting him to pull her down. He said she left the scene shortly afterwards.

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Kampanat added that he could smell alcohol while helping the woman but could not determine whether intoxication or a mental health issue had contributed to her behaviour.

He believed the woman was homeless and living in the area. He called for the relevant authorities to look into the incident before her actions resulted in injuries to residents or tourists.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 19, 2026, 1:41 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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