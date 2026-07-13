Why is Tyson Fury fighting in a 2,000-seat Muay Thai stadium in Pattaya?

The biggest name in heavyweight boxing is skipping Las Vegas, London and Riyadh for a fight venue on Sukhumvit Road. The story behind it is better than the fight itself.

Three months ago, Tyson Fury headlined Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of more than 75,000 people. His next fight takes place at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, an arena that holds around 2,000 and normally hosts weekly Muay Thai fight nights broadcast across Asia.

On Friday, July 24, the former undisputed heavyweight champion of the world will walk to a ring in Chon Buri to face a 46-year-old Polish veteran named Mariusz Wach. It sounds like a hoax. It isn’t.

Queensberry Promotions confirmed the fight on June 30, ending weeks of speculation about where and when Fury would box before his long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua. Rumours had pointed to Dublin. Instead, the Gypsy King is coming to the Eastern Seaboard.

The bout is being staged jointly by Frank Warren’s Queensberry and Spencer Brown’s Goldstar Promotions, with sanctioning from the WBC. Pattaya City Hall has thrown its weight behind the event too, with officials expecting around 1,500 Thai and international visitors and a windfall for local hotels, restaurants and bars.

For a city built on fight tourism, hosting one of the most recognisable athletes on the planet is a coup nobody saw coming.

The Pattaya connection runs deep

Fury did not pick Thailand out of a hat. He first charmed local fans with a meet-and-greet tour of Bangkok and Phuket in 2023, and has since based training camps at ISS Boxing Gym in Pattaya for several of his recent fights, including the camp for his April comeback win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. The gym has a long history with heavyweights, having hosted Joseph Parker, Jarrell Miller and WBC bridgerweight champion Kevin Lerena over the years.

Organised by Goldstar, Dan about Thailand, and High Life Management Thailand, the first event on June 8 at Millennium Hilton Bangkok promises to be a spectacular affair. You can enjoy a two-course set meal and free-flow wine, beer, and soft drinks, as they listen to the fascinating story of Tyson Fury. Those who opt for the VIP package will have the opportunity to take a photo with the boxing legend!

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The 37-year-old has credited training in Thailand with rekindling his love for boxing after he retired following back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Announcing the fight, he described Pattaya as “a part of the world that is special to me” and promised a show for the fans who have hosted him during his camps.

In other words, this is a thank-you note. Just one that happens to involve a former world champion throwing punches.

A fight with no pay cheque

Fury is not getting paid.

According to The Pattaya News, Fury has agreed to fight without a purse, with all net proceeds from ticket sales going to the Father Ray Foundation, the Pattaya charity that supports orphans, children with disabilities and underprivileged young people. The plan was presented to city officials in early July, and the WBC has signed off on the charitable framing in the most WBC way possible: by inventing a new belt.

Fury will receive the sanctioning body’s first-ever Humanitarian Title, and WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says a specially designed commemorative belt is being made for the winner of the fight itself. Whatever you make of boxing’s endless supply of hardware, the money is going somewhere that matters.

The real prize is in November

Strip away the charity angle and the postcard setting, and the sporting logic is simple. Fury needs rounds.

He is widely expected to meet Anthony Joshua later this year, in what would be the biggest all-British heavyweight fight ever staged. Joshua has his own warm-up against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia on July 25, one day after Fury boxes in Pattaya. If both men win, the road to a November blockbuster is clear. If either slips, years of negotiation collapse overnight.

That explains the choice of opponent. Wach, a 39-13 veteran from Krakow, took Wladimir Klitschko the full 12 rounds in a 2012 world title fight and has shared a ring with Dillian Whyte, Frazer Clarke and rising star Moses Itauma. He is huge, famously durable and has been stopped only four times in a 25-year career. He has also lost seven of his last ten, which tells you what this fight is: a workout with a heartbeat, against a man too proud to fall over.

The catch for fans in Thailand

Now for the part that matters most to anyone reading this from Bangkok, Pattaya or anywhere else in the kingdom. The fight will not be shown live. Anywhere.

Netflix cameras will be at ringside, but only to film footage for the third season of At Home with the Furys, the documentary series about the boxer’s family life. There is no live broadcast deal and no pay-per-view. The only humans who will see this fight as it happens are the ones inside Max Muay Thai Stadium.

Roughly 1,500 tickets went on sale in early July, priced at 10,000 and 15,000 baht. That makes this one of the strangest propositions in modern boxing: a global superstar, in his athletic prime era of relevance, fighting in near privacy. For once, living in Thailand puts you closer to the action than any fight fan in Britain or America.

Three months ago, watching Tyson Fury meant a 75,000-seat stadium or a streaming subscription. On July 24, it means a seat in a Muay Thai arena on Sukhumvit Road. Some fights sell scale. This one is selling proximity, and there are only 1,500 chances to buy it.

The Thaiger will follow the build-up to Fury vs Wach all week, including a full guide to tickets, timings and getting to the stadium.