Chinese Interpol fugitive held after decades living as Thai in Pattaya

A Chinese man wanted under an Interpol Red Notice was arrested in Pattaya yesterday, September 13, after reportedly living in the city under Thai citizenship for more than 30 years.

Police said the 67 year old Chinese national, Zhu Zhishan, who was known as Suchat Surachai on his Thai identification card, is wanted in China over an alleged murder and is also being investigated over the alleged use of false information to obtain Thai nationality.

Officers detained Zhu at his home in Pattaya. According to police, he was wanted over an alleged murder in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China. A Chinese arrest warrant for Zhu was reportedly issued on January 9, 1990, while an Interpol Red Notice was issued in 2020.

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Police said their investigation found that Zhu left China for Myanmar before entering Thailand in 2021. He paid about 50,000 baht to officials in Phop Phra district, Tak province, to obtain Thai nationality and an identification card under the name Suchat Surachai.

Zhu subsequently moved to Pattaya, where he operated businesses in the tourism sector. Police said he married a Chinese woman and has twins.

His name was reportedly listed in five companies involved in hotels, restaurants, coffee cafes and other tourism businesses. The companies have a combined registered capital of approximately 89 million baht and had reportedly been operating in Pattaya for more than 30 years.

During a search of Zhu’s home, officers discovered a secret underground room containing a large collection of antiques and Buddhist amulets.

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Police also seized land title deeds for 11 plots, nine of which were registered under company names. More than six vehicles were also seized, bringing the total estimated value of the assets to approximately 89.5 million baht.

Police handed Zhu over to Bang Lamung Police, who will consider China’s request for his extradition. Further investigation will examine the Thai officials allegedly involved in his acquisition of Thai nationality, as well as the nationality applications of his family members.

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