Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men

Vietnamese media have drawn attention to the controversial idea of “rental wives” in Thailand, portraying the arrangements as popular among retired men from Europe and the United States.

Soha published the report in November 2024 after it appeared in Vietnamese newspaper Tien Phong, which credited Chinese outlets Sina and Sohu as its sources. The report claimed foreign visitors could pay Thai women to accompany them as travel guides, partners and, in some cases, sexual companions.

The term “rental wife” is not a recognised occupation or formal legal category in Thailand. It can refer to different arrangements, ranging from paid companionship and informal relationships to commercial sex work.

Report links arrangements to Vietnam War era

The Vietnamese report traced the practice to the Vietnam War, when American military personnel were stationed at air bases across Thailand.

According to the article, some local intermediaries introduced Thai women to American servicemen in exchange for fees. Entertainment venues near military bases also expanded beyond serving drinks to arranging female companionship.

The report claimed similar arrangements later became associated with major tourist destinations, particularly Pattaya, as increasing numbers of Western men retired in Thailand.

Women involved were portrayed as coming mainly from low-income families and seeking higher earnings. The report described arrangements lasting from several days to one or two years, with the foreign partner usually covering accommodation, food, entertainment and other expenses.

It also claimed some couples eventually entered legally recognised marriages.

Prices and contracts remain unverified

Tien Phong reported that short-term arrangements could cost about 13,000 baht per day for fewer than seven days, falling to 9,000 baht per day for longer bookings. A month-long arrangement was placed at approximately 50,000 baht.

The report did not identify the Thai media allegedly responsible for those figures or provide official data, named service providers or copies of the supposed employment contracts. The prices therefore cannot be independently verified.

Its broader statements about Thai women and Western men also relied heavily on generalisations. No national survey or government statistics were provided to show how widespread the arrangements are.

Retirement visa claim needs clarification

The Vietnamese article connected the alleged practice with Thailand’s retirement visa system, claiming the government extended retirement visas to 10 years in 2016.

Thailand did approve the Non-Immigrant O-X programme in November 2016, but it is not a general extension of every retirement visa. The O-X grants an initial five-year stay that can be renewed for another five years.

Applicants must be at least 50 years old, hold an eligible nationality and meet substantially higher financial requirements than those imposed under the standard retirement route. The programme requires either 3 million baht deposited in a Thai bank or 1.8 million baht plus at least 1.2 million baht in annual income.

The standard Non-Immigrant O-A retirement visa remains valid for one year and is subject to separate financial, health insurance and documentary requirements.

Neither visa creates or regulates “rental wife” arrangements.

Risks for women and foreign partners

The report warned that women may face unintended pregnancies, abandonment and financial insecurity after foreign partners return home. It also claimed foreign men could lose money or property through fraudulent relationships.

However, the article incorrectly stated that abortion was illegal in Thailand. Thai law permits termination without conditions during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Between 12 and 20 weeks, termination is permitted after counsellingwith an authorised medical professional. Other legal grounds also apply in cases involving health risks, severe foetal abnormalities or sexual assault.

Foreign nationals should also distinguish between consensual relationships, paid companionship and activities that may breach Thai laws governing prostitution, solicitation, human trafficking or employment.

The label “rental wife” simplifies a complex mix of relationships and economic circumstances. While such informal arrangements may exist in Thai tourist areas, the Vietnamese reports did not provide sufficient evidence to establish their scale or present them as a recognised profession in Thailand.

Sources