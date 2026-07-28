Van crashes into four vehicles, injures six foreign tourists in Pattaya

Several foreign tourists were injured after a van reportedly failed to brake in time and crashed into four vehicles waiting at a red light in Pattaya late last night, July 27.

Rescue workers were called to the motorway intersection in North Pattaya at about 10pm after receiving reports of a multi-vehicle collision involving a van.

The van slammed into the rear of a Toyota Fortuner waiting at the traffic lights, causing the SUV to crash into a songthaew, a shared taxi. The impact pushed the songthaew into a car stopped in front, resulting in a four-vehicle pile-up.

The van sustained severe front-end damage, while the other vehicles were also damaged.

The songthaew was carrying 13 tourists from Dubai who were left shaken by the crash. Four passengers were injured.

The van driver, identified only as 32 year old Pongphet, became trapped inside the vehicle. Rescue workers used hydraulic cutting equipment to free him before taking him to hospital.

Two Chinese tourists travelling in the van also suffered leg injuries and were taken to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya after receiving first aid at the scene. Two women travelling in the Toyota Fortuner were also injured.

The van driver told police he was driving down the bridge at a normal speed but failed to notice vehicles waiting at the traffic lights ahead. He said he was unable to stop in time, causing the chain-reaction crash.

Siam Chon News reported that police documented the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage while questioning those involved to determine the cause of the crash and take further legal action.

In similar news, a motorcyclist was seriously injured when he collided with a bus carrying a group of Chinese tourists in Pattaya after swerving to avoid an obstacle on a busy road.