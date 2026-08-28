USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand, Pattaya eyes ฿15m cash injection

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and two accompanying Navy vessels are expected on Thailand’s eastern seaboard from September 2 to 6. Pattaya is preparing security and tourism services, with local spending estimated to reach 5 to 15 million baht.

Pattaya is preparing to welcome thousands of US sailors and Marines. The USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group is making a scheduled port visit to Thailand in early September, after an extended deployment in the Middle East.

The carrier, accompanied by two other US Navy vessels, is expected on Thailand’s eastern seaboard from September 2 to 6, 2026.

Pattaya Mail reported that the three ships are scheduled to call at Laem Chabang Port. Thai authorities have not officially confirmed the exact berth. The visit is expected to give personnel a chance to leave the ships for rest and recreation.

The visit comes after an unusually long period at sea. US and Thai officials describe the stop as an opportunity for the crew to rest, recover and replenish supplies before continuing their journey.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry has stressed that the visit is not a joint military exercise or military operation with Thailand.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said the carrier’s visit is focused on personnel recovery and logistical support. Thai authorities have also rejected speculation that the ship is coming to Thailand to replenish ammunition.

Why is USS Abraham Lincoln coming to Thailand?

The carrier departed San Diego in November 2025. It was later redirected to the Middle East, extending what had already become a lengthy deployment.

The crew had spent more than 250 consecutive days without a normal port call. That created logistical challenges and made the Thailand stop particularly significant for personnel who have spent months at sea.

Reuters reported that the carrier has approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard. It described the Thailand visit as a routine stop for rest, recuperation and logistics rather than an exercise with Thai forces.

Crew members who are granted shore leave are expected to be able to travel away from the port area. That makes nearby Pattaya one of the most obvious destinations.

Pattaya prepares security for thousands of US personnel

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet said the city is ready to receive visiting US personnel. He said Pattaya has experience hosting sailors and Marines when American warships make port calls on Thailand’s eastern seaboard.

Pattaya City plans to coordinate with Pattaya City Police, municipal officers and other relevant agencies. Security arrangements will cover both land and sea.

The aim is to maintain safety for the visiting military personnel as well as tourists already staying in the city. Restaurants, entertainment venues, transport providers and other tourism businesses are also preparing for a possible short-term increase in customers.

The visit comes during a relatively quiet period for parts of Pattaya’s tourism industry. A survey of Walking Street in the early hours of August 27 found fewer visitors than during busier periods. Some local operators reported weaker sales.

That has led businesses to closely watch the arrival of the American carrier group.

How much could the USS Abraham Lincoln visit bring to Pattaya?

Poramet estimated that each visiting service member could spend around 1,000 to 3,000 baht while in Pattaya.

If around 5,000 personnel were able to visit the city and spend within that range, the calculation would put local spending at approximately:

1,000 baht each: 5 million baht

2,000 baht each: 10 million baht

3,000 baht each: 15 million baht

The mayor therefore estimates the visit could generate around 5 to 15 million baht in local spending across restaurants, nightlife, transport and tourism-related services.

However, the figure should not be treated as a confirmed economic impact.

The final amount will depend on how many sailors and Marines are granted shore leave, and how many of them travel to Pattaya. It will also depend on how long they stay and how much each person spends.

It also covers only estimated spending by visiting personnel in Pattaya. It does not represent the total economic value of the carrier group’s stop in Thailand. That could include port services, logistics, supplies and other expenditure, for which no comprehensive official estimate has yet been published.

Not the first US Navy influx for Pattaya

Pattaya has previously experienced short-term surges in US military visitors linked to Navy port calls.

In January 2025, the city prepared for around 5,400 US Navy personnel arriving on four vessels. Police coordinated security and traffic measures with US and Thai authorities.

The upcoming USS Abraham Lincoln visit could produce a similar effect. This time, though, the stop follows an exceptionally long deployment and is specifically intended to give the carrier’s personnel time away from the ship.

For Pattaya’s tourism sector, several thousand sailors and Marines arriving within a few days could provide a noticeable injection of spending during a slower period.

For the USS Abraham Lincoln crew, though, the visit offers something far more basic after months at sea. It means several days ashore before the carrier continues toward home.

Related news