Two USS Abraham Lincoln sailors confined to ship after Pattaya brawl

Police called the fight minor. The two men will still spend the rest of the five-day port call confined to the carrier.

The USS Abraham Lincoln gave its crew their first shore leave in more than nine months this week. Two sailors lasted a few hours.

Thai police were called to a bar near Walking Street in Pattaya at about 1.30am on Thursday after a resident dialled emergency services. Two American service members were fighting outside.

Col Anek Srathongyoo, the Pattaya police superintendent, described the incident as minor. Both men were drunk. The caller rang police because he feared the fight would escalate.

Officers took the pair to the joint US-Thai operations centre set up at the Hard Rock Cafe, then handed them back to the carrier.

They will not be going ashore again. Both have been restricted to the ship for the rest of the five-day port call. Neither has been named.

The Lincoln docked at Laem Chabang on Wednesday with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines aboard. It was the crew’s first liberty port call of the deployment. That deployment has run past nine months, much of it on combat operations during the war with Iran.

The brawl was first reported by MS NOW, which said Navy officials in Washington, Japan and Thailand did not respond to requests for comment.

The carrier is due to leave Thailand on Sunday for San Diego.

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