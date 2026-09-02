USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya

Pattaya businesses are preparing for a potential spending boost of up to 100 million baht as more than 5,000 US Navy personnel arrive in the city for a port visit from today, September 2, to September 6.

Hotels, restaurants, entertainment venues, transport services, shops and tourist attractions are among the businesses expected to benefit from spending during the visit. The influx could generate as much as 100 million baht for Pattaya’s tourism economy.

Businesses around major tourist areas were preparing for the arrival, particularly on Walking Street in South Pattaya, where the city installed a welcome sign for the US personnel.

City and provincial officials have also asked businesses not to take advantage of the influx by raising prices or overcharging visitors. Officials have also prepared additional security and traffic measures for the influx of visitors.

Additional officers will be deployed around tourist areas, major locations and routes into and out of the city, with traffic management and checkpoints also planned. Businesses were also asked to help maintain order and contact police if problems arise.

Pattaya City Police Station’s jurisdiction will serve as the main security area during the visit, supported by officers from surrounding police stations.

The security plan is intended to increase safety without causing unnecessary alarm during the visit.

Thailand’s Defence Ministry said arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln is strictly a rest stop for its crew, with no joint military exercises or operations planned. Ministry Spokesperson Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri confirmed the carrier and two escort ships will dock at Sattahip in eastern Thailand from September 2 to 6.

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