USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri this morning, September 2, bringing about 5,000 US Navy sailors and Marines to Thailand for rest and recreation until September 6.

The US aircraft carrier reached Thailand at about 8.37am after spending more than nine months at sea. Pattaya is preparing for thousands of personnel to spend time in the city during the port visit.

The Chon Buri governor told AFP that about 600 officers would be deployed to provide security and other necessary assistance during the visit.

The USS Abraham Lincoln departed San Diego, California, on November 21, 2025, for operations in the South China Sea before being redirected to the Middle East ahead of the US and Israeli war with Iran that began on February 28.

Pattaya’s mayor expects the visit to generate about 100 million baht in economic activity, with businesses hoping the arrival will provide a boost during the tourism low season.

The mayor said personnel had not spent money for around 200 days and urged Pattaya businesses not to raise prices or take advantage of the visitors.

US personnel will also face restrictions during their stay, with the mayor saying they will not be permitted to take part in water sports or use cannabis.

Buses have been arranged to transport personnel between the carrier and Pattaya during their shore leave.

The visit has also revived Pattaya’s long connection with American military personnel. The former fishing village changed substantially during the Vietnam War in the 1960s, when US servicemen began visiting the coastal area for rest and recreation.

Pattaya later developed into a major tourist destination, while also gaining a reputation for sex tourism that city officials have sought to move away from.

Businesses are hoping the carrier’s arrival will provide additional spending during the quieter part of the tourism calendar. AFP reported seeing a sign outside one bar welcoming “all American military personnel”.

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