USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:40 AM
1 minute read
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP Newsroom

The USS Abraham Lincoln arrived at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri this morning, September 2, bringing about 5,000 US Navy sailors and Marines to Thailand for rest and recreation until September 6.

The US aircraft carrier reached Thailand at about 8.37am after spending more than nine months at sea. Pattaya is preparing for thousands of personnel to spend time in the city during the port visit.

The Chon Buri governor told AFP that about 600 officers would be deployed to provide security and other necessary assistance during the visit.

USS Abraham Lincoln has docked in Chon Buri with about 5,000 US sailors and Marines, who will stay in Pattaya until September 6.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP Newsroom

The USS Abraham Lincoln departed San Diego, California, on November 21, 2025, for operations in the South China Sea before being redirected to the Middle East ahead of the US and Israeli war with Iran that began on February 28.

Pattaya’s mayor expects the visit to generate about 100 million baht in economic activity, with businesses hoping the arrival will provide a boost during the tourism low season.

The mayor said personnel had not spent money for around 200 days and urged Pattaya businesses not to raise prices or take advantage of the visitors.

USS Abraham Lincoln has docked in Chon Buri with about 5,000 US sailors and Marines, who will stay in Pattaya until September 6.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP Newsroom

US personnel will also face restrictions during their stay, with the mayor saying they will not be permitted to take part in water sports or use cannabis.

Related Articles

Buses have been arranged to transport personnel between the carrier and Pattaya during their shore leave.

The visit has also revived Pattaya’s long connection with American military personnel. The former fishing village changed substantially during the Vietnam War in the 1960s, when US servicemen began visiting the coastal area for rest and recreation.

USS Abraham Lincoln has docked in Chon Buri with about 5,000 US sailors and Marines, who will stay in Pattaya until September 6.
Photo by Sakchai Lalit via AP Newsroom

Pattaya later developed into a major tourist destination, while also gaining a reputation for sex tourism that city officials have sought to move away from.

Businesses are hoping the carrier’s arrival will provide additional spending during the quieter part of the tourism calendar. AFP reported seeing a sign outside one bar welcoming “all American military personnel”.

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case | Thaiger Thailand News

Kwan Usamanee prepares to give evidence in Tangmo case

22 minutes ago
USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln docks in Chon Buri with 5,000 personnel

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (September 4 to 6)

2 hours ago
Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride | Thaiger Transport News

Passenger disturbed by ghostly faces inside unusual Bolt ride

3 hours ago
Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish | Thaiger Crime News

Chon Buri durian vendor held after killing wife in dispute over fermented fish

3 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s traffic woes draws new rail suitor | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s traffic woes draws new rail suitor

3 hours ago
Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment | Thaiger Crime News

Chinese man Tasered after knife standoff in Bangkok apartment

3 hours ago
Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket food delivery rider dies after riding on uncovered drainage pipe

4 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

USS Abraham Lincoln visit could bring 100 million baht to Pattaya

4 hours ago
Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears | Thaiger News

Chinese parents pay thousands for farm camps that leave children in tears

18 hours ago
Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok develops new policy to protect significant urban trees

20 hours ago
Pattaya&#8217;s US Navy preparations draw international attention | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya’s US Navy preparations draw international attention

20 hours ago
Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge | Thaiger Phuket News

Jordanian tourist clashes with Phuket barber over extra charge

20 hours ago
SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice | Thaiger Business News

SRT plans contingency for Airport Rail Link handover after exit notice

20 hours ago
Bryde’s whale &#8216;Mali&#8217; dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact | Thaiger Thailand News

Bryde’s whale ‘Mali’ dies from severe head, jaw injuries after impact

21 hours ago
Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai influencers find empty watch box inside damaged suitcase, case stalls

21 hours ago
Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai

21 hours ago
Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip | Thaiger Crime News

Pattaya cannabis shop worker assaults Brit over fake payment slip

22 hours ago
Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen | Thaiger Pattaya News

Myanmar man denies sexually harassing Pattaya transwomen

22 hours ago
Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani raid uncovers 16,000 fake memory cards, flash drives

23 hours ago
Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman left bleeding after doctor leaves gauze inside her

23 hours ago
Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ang Thong teacher accused of hitting, squeezing student’s genitals

23 hours ago
Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Shopper dies after two-metre escalator fall in Bangkok mall

1 day ago
Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting | Thaiger News

Debsirin Nonthaburi School reopens 3 weeks after shooting

1 day ago
US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones | Thaiger Pattaya News

US Navy face Pattaya Walking Street time limit, cannabis shop ban, restricted zones

1 day ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 2, 2026, 11:40 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.