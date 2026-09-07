US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 1:28 PM
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US Navy Pattaya visit boosts shopping and dining spending | Thaiger
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Chon Buri tourism figure said US Navy personnel who came ashore in Pattaya this month spent more money on shopping and dining than on nightlife.

Around 5,000 personnel arrived at Laem Chabang Port in Chon Buri with USS Abraham Lincoln on September 2 and stayed in Pattaya before leaving yesterday, September 6.

Their visit was expected to generate more than 100 million baht for the local economy, particularly entertainment businesses. The public expected the US Navy personnel to spend much of their time on Pattaya Walking Street and at entertainment venues.

US navy spent more on shopping than nightlife
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Representatives of USS Abraham Lincoln and Pattaya City officials also introduced restrictions preventing personnel from entering some higher-risk nightlife areas for safety reasons.

However, Chon Buri Tourism Federation Association President, Thanate Supornsahatrangsri, said in an interview with the media after USS Abraham Lincoln departed that the sailors’ behaviour did not match the stereotype.

Thanate said the personnel spread out across restaurants, shopping malls, shops and tourist attractions instead of concentrating on Pattaya’s nightlife scene. France24 also reported that crew members were seen carrying shopping bags at Terminal 21 in Pattaya.

US navy explores Pattaya beyond nightlife
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“Initially, there were some negative interpretations on social media, but seeing the reality. They visited cultural attractions and Nong Nooch Garden, enjoyed local cuisine, and shopped at malls,

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This improved Pattaya’s image. It demonstrated that the city does not rely solely on nightlife tourism. We offer shopping malls, restaurants, and arts and cultural attractions,” Thanate said.

Thanate estimated that each navy personnel spent between 10,000 and 20,000 baht during their stay in Pattaya. This could have resulted in between 50 million and 100 million baht circulating in the local economy.

The tourism federation president said Pattaya entered its low season after the Songkran Festival and remained in the low season until October, resulting in fewer tourists. The arrival of the US Navy personnel helped boost the local economy and brought more activity to the city, even for a short period.

US navy visit boosts Pattaya during low season
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 7, 2026, 1:28 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.