Tragic discovery of woman’s body in Pattaya condo

A shocking discovery was made in a condominium in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Pattaya when an unpleasant odour led to the uncovering of a deceased woman’s body. The deceased was identified as 30 year old Romnalin, who hadn’t been seen or heard from for nine days. The discovery was made yesterday, January 17, as reported by Thanakorn Sueatrong, Deputy Inspector of Nong Prue Police Station.

Upon receiving the report at around 4.30pm yesterday, Thanakorn, accompanied by Wattanachai Saengrit, the head of Nong Prue Police Station, Arut Saphanon, Deputy Investigation Officer, forensic experts from Chon Buri Evidence Centre, an investigation team from Nong Prue Police Station, and rescuers from Sawang Rojanathamsathan Foundation, rushed to the scene.

The deceased was found in her fourth-floor room, her body bloated and blood scattered across the floor. Romnalin was discovered half-dressed, wearing only shorts, and her lifeless body was found at the foot of the bed. Initial estimates suggest the young woman had been dead for eight to nine days, reported KhaoSod.

Forensic experts collected evidence from the room. Inquiries with the condo staff revealed that they hadn’t seen Romnalin for seven to eight days. Attempts to contact her were met with silence. The staff decided to inspect her room due to the foul smell emanating from it, finding it locked from the inside. On discovering the lifeless body, they immediately alerted the authorities.

The last contact Romnalin had with her mother was on January 8, after which there was no further communication. The police are currently reviewing the CCTV footage from the condominium for any signs of suspicious activity.

The body of the deceased has been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Condominium staff, relatives, and the deceased’s family will be questioned as part of the ongoing investigation to ensure due legal process.