Unexpected fire at Sri Racha hospital disrupts communication and power

Picture courtesy of The Pattaya News

A blaze unexpectedly ignited on an electricity pole nearing the Somdet Borommaratchadewi Sri Racha Hospital in Sri Racha yesterday, February 14, wreaking havoc on communication cables and leading to service disruptions in the area.

At an early hour yesterday, around 2.30am, a fire report involving telecommunication lines on an electricity pole situated in front of the hospital was received by the Sri Racha municipality fire department. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find communication cables swallowed by intense flames.

In response, the fire department quickly reached out to the local power authority to disconnect electricity in the fire-affected area. Firefighters then took action to combat the fire, effectively extinguishing the blaze in a swift five minutes. Despite the quick response, the damage inflicted was considerable. The formidable heat had caused the electrical and communication cables to melt, leaving them inoperable. This led to power outages and a breakdown in the communication systems around the hospital’s vicinity, reported The Pattaya News.

Soranarin Phanatee, a 37 year old security officer assigned to the hospital, recounted hearing sounds akin to explosions before he spotted the fire consuming the communication lines outside. He immediately alerted the relevant authorities.

The fire’s origin remains a mystery, as investigations are still ongoing.

