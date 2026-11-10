Ukrainian, Russian women among nine injured in Pattaya boat crash

A speedboat carrying 27 passengers collided with a fishing boat near Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya late yesterday, November 9, leaving nine people injured before the speedboat began sinking.

Pattaya Marine Rescue received a report of the collision at around 11pm. Rescue teams coordinated with Pattaya City Police Station and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation to assist those involved.

At the scene, rescuers found a two-storey fishing boat with damage to its bow. Approximately 100 metres away, the speedboat had extensive damage along its left side and was gradually sinking.

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Rescue workers and local boat operators helped evacuate nine injured passengers, including six Thai women, one Ukrainian woman and two Russian women.

Most suffered abrasions and received first aid before being taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Pong, the captain of the fishing boat, said he was taking customers on a fishing trip when the collision occurred.

He said his boat had its navigation lights switched on as usual when he noticed a speedboat approaching at high speed and heading directly towards him.

Pong attempted to slow his vessel, but the speedboat struck its bow. The impact caused the speedboat to swing around, with its stern hitting the front of the fishing boat again, injuring several passengers.

Police found that the speedboat was carrying 27 Thai and foreign passengers, along with a driver and one crew member, back to Bali Hai Pier after picking them up from a floating restaurant boat.

During initial questioning, the speedboat driver claimed he had not seen the fishing boat before the collision.

Police are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

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