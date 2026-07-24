Tyson Fury vs Wach in Pattaya: tickets, times and why you can’t watch it on TV

Everything you need to know about attending the strangest fight of the year, from prices and timed entry to getting home at 1.30am.

Tyson Fury fights Mariusz Wach at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya on Friday, July 24, and there is one fact that changes everything about how you plan for it: the fight will not be broadcast. Not on television, not on streaming, not on pay-per-view, anywhere in the world.

That makes the 1,500 people inside the stadium the only audience on the planet, and it makes this guide more useful than usual. Here is everything confirmed so far, from ticket prices to timings to the late-night journey home. If you are still wondering how any of this came about, our explainer on why Fury chose Pattaya has the full story.

When is Fury vs Wach?

The event takes place on the night of Friday, July 24, running from roughly 9.45pm until 1.30am.

Entry is timed, and this is the detail that catches people out. Organisers have asked fans not to arrive before 9.45pm, because the venue will not be accessible earlier. Doors open at 10pm and the first bout starts at 10.15pm.

Ring walk times for the main event have still not been officially announced. Some international outlets have floated an earlier local start, but the organisers’ timed-entry schedule remains the only guidance issued to ticket holders, and with six bouts on the card, expect Fury and Wach to appear around or after midnight. Plan for a very late night.

Where is the fight?

Max Muay Thai Stadium sits on Sukhumvit Road in Bang Lamung, on the eastern side of Pattaya (42/108 Moo 9, Sukhumvit Road, Chon Buri 20150).

The arena seats around 2,000 and is one of Thailand’s best-known Muay Thai venues, staging regular cards that are broadcast across Asia. It has never hosted a heavyweight boxer of Fury’s profile. Nothing in Thailand has.

How much are tickets and where do I buy them?

Tickets are priced at 10,000 baht for standard seats and 15,000 baht for VIP, which works out at roughly US$450 for the top option. Sales opened in the first week of July through the event’s official channels, and with only 1,500 places available in total, availability is the real constraint rather than price.

Two warnings. First, buy only through official channels announced by the promoters, Goldstar Promotions and Queensberry, or the venue itself. Secondary resale sites are already listing seats above face value, with no guarantee of the exact block or row. Second, remember where the money goes: Fury is fighting without a purse, and net ticket proceeds are being donated to the Father Ray Foundation, which supports orphans and children with disabilities in Pattaya. Buying a marked-up resale ticket does nothing extra for the charity.

Why isn’t the fight on TV?

Because nobody is broadcasting it, by design. Netflix cameras will be inside the stadium, but only to film footage for the third season of At Home with the Furys, the reality series about the boxer’s family. The streamer’s logo on the fight poster led some outlets to assume a live stream was coming, but BoxingScene has reported that no broadcaster is in place and none is being sought.

Highlights will eventually surface, and the fight will appear in the documentary series, which does not yet have a release date. But the result, the atmosphere and the moment itself belong exclusively to the people in the room. For a former undisputed heavyweight champion, that is close to unprecedented in the modern era.

What about the fight itself?

The main event is a heavyweight contest scheduled for 10 rounds, according to the most recent listings, with the WBC sanctioning the bout and presenting its first-ever Humanitarian Title on the night.

Fury, 37, arrives at 35-2-1 following his April points win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. Wach is a 46-year-old Polish veteran who once went the full 12 rounds with Wladimir Klitschko. You can read his remarkable story in our profile of [the man standing between Fury and Joshua](LINK: บทความ 2 โปรไฟล์ Wach ใส่ URL เมื่อเผยแพร่).

The two men weighed in on Thursday at LAY Beach Club in Pattaya, where Wach tipped the scales at 291.4lb (132kg) to Fury’s 265lb (120kg). Fury, giving away a 26lb weight advantage, joked afterwards that for once he was the slimmer man in the ring.

The undercard has now been confirmed, and it carries a distinctly local flavour. Five bouts precede the main event, and three of them feature Thai fighters: Narong Phumrakson faces Michael Alan Flannery at light heavyweight, Rattapol Kadamduan meets Lucas Dassios at cruiserweight, and Aekkaphob Auraiwan takes on Mark Ahondjo at heavyweight. In the other support bouts, Daniel Baer, 15-1-1 with 14 knockouts, faces unbeaten Simon Ibekwe, and Arlo Stephens boxes Arash Mardani, both at heavyweight. As with everything on this card, the running order is subject to change on the night.

Getting there and, more importantly, getting home

From Bangkok, the drive down Motorway 7 takes around two hours in normal traffic, and private taxis or Grab cost roughly 1,500 to 2,500 baht each way. Buses run regularly from Ekkamai and Mo Chit to Pattaya, but here is the catch: the event finishes around 1.30am, long after the last bus back to Bangkok has gone.

The practical answer is to stay the night. Hotels along Sukhumvit Road and in Jomtien put you closest to the stadium, and July is low season, so rooms are plentiful. Within Pattaya, Grab and Bolt both operate late, and baht buses run along Sukhumvit into the early hours, though expect heavy demand when 2,000 people leave a stadium at once.

If you are making a weekend of it, you will be in good company. Pattaya City expects around 1,500 Thai and international visitors for the fight, and Fury himself has spent years training in Thailand, basing his camps at ISS Boxing Gym in the city.

Fury vs Wach at a glance

Date: Friday, July 24, 2026. Venue: Max Muay Thai Stadium, Sukhumvit Road, Pattaya. Doors: 10pm, first bout 10.15pm, finish around 1.30am. Do not arrive before 9.45pm. Tickets: 10,000 and 15,000 baht, official channels only, 1,500 available. Card: six bouts, three featuring Thai fighters. Weigh-in: Fury 265lb, Wach 291.4lb. Broadcast: none, anywhere. Proceeds: Father Ray Foundation, Pattaya.

This guide will be updated if the organisers confirm official ring walk times.