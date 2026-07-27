Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch

A seventh-round stoppage, a mid-fight kiss and a first in a 39-fight career. Pattaya's night with the Gypsy King had everything except a TV audience.

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 27, 2026, 2:42 PM
3 minutes read
Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | Thaiger

Tyson Fury beat Mariusz Wach at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya on Friday night. The Polish veteran’s corner retired him on his stool after seven completed rounds of a scheduled ten.

The 1,500 fans inside the arena were the only people on earth who saw it happen. As promised, the charity bout was not broadcast anywhere. The result reached the rest of the world through ringside reports and shaky phone footage spreading across social media.

It was Fury’s first stoppage win since he halted Derek Chisora in December 2022. This moved the former undisputed heavyweight champion to 36-2-1 with 25 knockouts. Wach falls to 39-14 after his eighth defeat in 11 fights.

How the fight unfolded

Ringside accounts described a one-sided contest. Fury controlled the fight behind his jab from the opening bell. He switched between orthodox and southpaw stances to keep the slower Wach guessing. At one stage he landed five uppercuts in a row to roars from the crowd.

Wach had one moment, a clean right hand in the second round that Fury absorbed well. After that, the 46-year-old offered little sustained offence. He soaked up punishment through the middle rounds and slowed visibly before his team pulled him out ahead of the eighth.

The strangest moment came in the sixth. During a clinch, Fury planted a kiss on Wach’s cheek, a clip that went viral within hours. Then Fury went straight back to work battering the man he had just kissed.

There was history on the scales too. Fury weighed in at 265lb to Wach’s 291.4lb, the first time in his professional career that he entered the ring as the lighter man. “I’ve never faced a man heavier than me,” Fury told reporters at Thursday’s weigh-in, according to the Bangkok Post.

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Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | News by Thaiger

A win for Pattaya’s children

Beyond the boxing, the night did what it was designed to do. Fury fought without a purse. Proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Father Ray Foundation, the Pattaya charity supporting orphans and children with disabilities. The WBC presented Fury with its first-ever Humanitarian Title for the gesture.

The undercard featured five bouts, including three with Thai fighters. In a fitting twist for a closed-door event, full undercard results were barely reported anywhere. Some of what happened in Pattaya on Friday night may only ever be seen when Netflix releases the third season of At Home with the Furys, which filmed the event and still has no announced release date.

Joshua survives his own test, barely

Fury wasted no time turning attention to what comes next. “I got through my test tonight. Let’s see if he gets through his test,” he said in the ring, referring to Anthony Joshua’s own warm-up fight the following night.

Joshua nearly failed it. Fighting Albanian puncher Kristian Prenga in Jeddah on Saturday, the two-time former champion was dropped twice in the first round. The first knockdown came from an uppercut just 19 seconds in. He recovered to knock Prenga through the ropes in the second round with a right hook. The turnaround was so dramatic that television cameras caught heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk watching open-mouthed from ringside.

Both men have now cleared the path to the fight British boxing has waited more than a decade for. According to ESPN, Fury and Joshua have signed to face each other in November. The deal is bankrolled by Saudi boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh. Matchroom chief Eddie Hearn had warned that the agreement would collapse if either man lost his tune-up. Neither did. However, Fury has already begun the mind games, publicly questioning whether Joshua has the stomach for the fight after his wobbly night in Jeddah.

For Pattaya, the circus has moved on. What it leaves behind is a donation to the city’s most vulnerable children, a world-first WBC belt, and the strange distinction of hosting the biggest fight almost nobody saw. Read the full story of how the fight came to Pattaya and our profile of [Mariusz Wach], the man who gave Fury his rounds.

Tyson Fury kisses Wach, then stops him, in the Pattaya fight nobody could watch | News by Thaiger

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Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: July 27, 2026, 2:42 PM
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Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.