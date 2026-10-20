Two plead guilty in Pattaya Russian siblings murder case

Two Thai men accused of murdering two Russian siblings in Pattaya have changed their pleas to guilty on all nine charges, including premeditated murder and rape, after previously denying some of the allegations.

The development came during a hearing at Pattaya Provincial Court today, October 20, in the Russian siblings murder case, which concerns the deaths of a 22 year old Russian woman and her 17 year old brother in Chon Buri.

According to MGR Online, the defendants, 43 year old Thana “Pong” Kerdthong and 39 year old Thongchai “Thong” Srinil, appeared before the court with their lawyers.

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At an earlier hearing this month, both defendants admitted several offences, including firearms violations, impersonating police officers, unlawful detention, robbery and concealing the victims’ bodies.

However, both denied premeditated murder. Thana also denied the rape charge, while Thongchai had already pleaded guilty to that allegation.

During today’s hearing, the court read and explained the indictment again in the presence of their lawyers. Both men subsequently changed their pleas, admitting all charges brought by Pattaya public prosecutors.

The victims’ mother also attended the hearing with her lawyer and a Russian-language interpreter.

She applied to join the prosecution as a co-plaintiff, a request the court granted for the premeditated murder and sexual offence charges. She was not permitted to join the prosecution on the remaining charges, which concerned offences against the state.

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Thana also acknowledged that he was the defendant named in an earlier criminal case cited by prosecutors in their request for an increased penalty.

Despite the guilty pleas, the case remains ongoing. Because the charges carry severe penalties, prosecutors requested a hearing to examine supporting evidence before the court proceeds towards a judgment.

The court scheduled the hearing for November 30, 2026, at 9am, when both defendants are expected to appear.

The case dates back to July 26, when the Russian siblings disappeared after leaving their home in Huai Yai, Bang Lamung district, on a rented motorcycle.

Their mother reported them missing, prompting a police investigation that led to the discovery of their dismantled motorcycle and the arrest of Thana and Thongchai in Sa Kaeo province on July 31.

Investigators subsequently recovered the siblings’ bodies from a concealed burial site in Huai Yai.