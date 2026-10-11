Two Nigerian men arrested after cocaine found in Pattaya condo

Two Nigerian men were arrested at a condominium in Pattaya on October 9 after immigration officers found about six grammes of cocaine hidden inside a cooker hood.

Chon Buri Immigration officers searched the room after receiving information that one of the men was allegedly staying in Thailand illegally and might be involved with drugs.

Officers found two Nigerian men, aged 25 and 29. Immigration checks showed that one was staying in Thailand illegally, while the other had entered the country on a tourist visa.

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The room was searched for more than 20 minutes before officers found five small packages of cocaine wrapped in black tape and hidden inside the cooker hood. The drugs weighed around six grammes in total and were seized as evidence.

Preliminary urine tests found traces of drugs in one of the men, while the other tested negative.

During questioning, both men claimed they had obtained the cocaine from an acquaintance around Walking Street in Pattaya and had not yet paid for it. They said the cocaine was intended for their own use and denied planning to sell it.

Police are continuing to investigate the source of the drugs and whether other people in Pattaya were involved.

Both men were taken to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal proceedings while officers expand the investigation into the supply network.

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