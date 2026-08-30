Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 11:53 AM
1 minute read
Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Two British tourists were injured in a fight with an intoxicated British man at a bar in Pattaya early yesterday, August 29. The man was later taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Rescue workers were called to a beer bar in the Jomtien area of Pattaya at about 12.36am yesterday. A crowd of tourists had gathered at the scene, where officials found two injured British men. One had a head wound, torn lip and broken right leg, while the other suffered bruising around his left eye.

A Pattaya bar fight leaves two Britons injured after an altercation with a fellow countryman, who was taken for questioning.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

Both men received first aid before being taken to hospital. The British man accused of starting the fight remained at the scene and was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Witnesses said the two injured men had been drinking with another friend as a group of three. The intoxicated man arrived at the bar alone and began drinking while talking to the man who later suffered the more serious injuries. Witnesses believed the pair may have known each other.

A Pattaya bar fight leaves two Britons injured after an altercation with a fellow countryman, who was taken for questioning.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

A short time later, witnesses said the intoxicated man began punching him. One of his friends stepped in to help and was also injured, suffering bruising around his left eye.

The man reportedly claimed he became angry after being insulted or mocked.

Siam Chon News reported that police had not reached a conclusion over the circumstances of the fight and planned to review CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

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A Pattaya bar fight leaves two Britons injured after an altercation with a fellow countryman, who was taken for questioning.
Photo via Facebook: เรารักพัทยา

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 30, 2026, 11:53 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.