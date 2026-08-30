Two Britons injured in Pattaya bar fight with fellow countryman

Two British tourists were injured in a fight with an intoxicated British man at a bar in Pattaya early yesterday, August 29. The man was later taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Rescue workers were called to a beer bar in the Jomtien area of Pattaya at about 12.36am yesterday. A crowd of tourists had gathered at the scene, where officials found two injured British men. One had a head wound, torn lip and broken right leg, while the other suffered bruising around his left eye.

Both men received first aid before being taken to hospital. The British man accused of starting the fight remained at the scene and was taken to Pattaya City Police Station for questioning.

Witnesses said the two injured men had been drinking with another friend as a group of three. The intoxicated man arrived at the bar alone and began drinking while talking to the man who later suffered the more serious injuries. Witnesses believed the pair may have known each other.

A short time later, witnesses said the intoxicated man began punching him. One of his friends stepped in to help and was also injured, suffering bruising around his left eye.

The man reportedly claimed he became angry after being insulted or mocked.

Siam Chon News reported that police had not reached a conclusion over the circumstances of the fight and planned to review CCTV footage from the area as part of their investigation.

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