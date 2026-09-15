Turkish tourist attacked during attempted phone robbery in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 10:22 AM
2 minutes read
Turkish tourist attacked during attempted phone robbery in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Pattaya police arrested two teenagers early today, September 15, for allegedly attacking a 56 year old Turkish man during an attempted phone robbery.

The incident happened at about 2.49am today while the Turkish tourist was walking along Soi Phra Taknak 6. He later went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station to report the incident.

The Turkish man told police that two teenagers riding a motorcycle approached him and tried to grab his mobile phone. He held onto the device, after which the suspects allegedly struck him in the face with the grips of BB guns.

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The tourist fell onto the road and suffered further injuries to his knees and arms. He managed to recover his phone before making his way to the police station to report the incident.

Turkish man injured by two teenagers in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

Police subsequently arrested two teenagers on Kwan Mueang Road near Jomtien Beach shortly after receiving the complaint.

The suspects were reported to be 16 and 17 year old mixed-race teenagers. Police reportedly found them abandoning two BB guns and two knives on the roadside.

According to reports, the two teenagers had previously been arrested for possessing knives during the New Year festival.

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Police took the suspects to the station, where the Turkish victim identified them. The teenagers continued to deny involvement in the alleged attack.

Officers are also investigating whether the two teenagers may have been involved in several other recent robbery cases in Pattaya.

Pattaya robbery suspects
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

One of the incidents happened on the night of September 14, when a Russian tourist was attacked and robbed in Soi Thap Phaya 9.

Two other incidents reportedly occurred around the same time as the attack on the Turkish tourist. In one case, a Finnish national was injured with a knife. In another, a Russian national was reportedly threatened with a gun and robbed of 1,000 baht in cash in Soi Pattaya Park.

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Channel 7 reported that police had not yet established that the two teenage suspects were responsible for all of the incidents. Officers are reviewing security camera footage to determine whether the suspects were involved.

The other victims who were injured in the reported incidents remain in hospital. Police are expected to summon them to the station later to see whether they can identify the two teenagers.

Pattaya teens arrested for attacking Turkish man
Photo via Facebook/ สยามชล นิวส์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 15, 2026, 10:22 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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