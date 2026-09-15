Turkish tourist attacked during attempted phone robbery in Pattaya

Pattaya police arrested two teenagers early today, September 15, for allegedly attacking a 56 year old Turkish man during an attempted phone robbery.

The incident happened at about 2.49am today while the Turkish tourist was walking along Soi Phra Taknak 6. He later went to Mueang Pattaya Police Station to report the incident.

The Turkish man told police that two teenagers riding a motorcycle approached him and tried to grab his mobile phone. He held onto the device, after which the suspects allegedly struck him in the face with the grips of BB guns.

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The tourist fell onto the road and suffered further injuries to his knees and arms. He managed to recover his phone before making his way to the police station to report the incident.

Police subsequently arrested two teenagers on Kwan Mueang Road near Jomtien Beach shortly after receiving the complaint.

The suspects were reported to be 16 and 17 year old mixed-race teenagers. Police reportedly found them abandoning two BB guns and two knives on the roadside.

According to reports, the two teenagers had previously been arrested for possessing knives during the New Year festival.

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Police took the suspects to the station, where the Turkish victim identified them. The teenagers continued to deny involvement in the alleged attack.

Officers are also investigating whether the two teenagers may have been involved in several other recent robbery cases in Pattaya.

One of the incidents happened on the night of September 14, when a Russian tourist was attacked and robbed in Soi Thap Phaya 9.

Two other incidents reportedly occurred around the same time as the attack on the Turkish tourist. In one case, a Finnish national was injured with a knife. In another, a Russian national was reportedly threatened with a gun and robbed of 1,000 baht in cash in Soi Pattaya Park.

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Channel 7 reported that police had not yet established that the two teenage suspects were responsible for all of the incidents. Officers are reviewing security camera footage to determine whether the suspects were involved.

The other victims who were injured in the reported incidents remain in hospital. Police are expected to summon them to the station later to see whether they can identify the two teenagers.

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