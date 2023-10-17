Beachside brawl: Transgender Thai and tourist’s clash sends waves through Pattaya sand (video)

Picture of transgender attacking a foreigner courtesy of Pattaya News.

Pattaya’s beach was the backdrop of a dramatic altercation at the weekend as a Thai transgender was seen launching a vicious, physical attack on an unidentified foreign tourist. The conflict erupted after the tourist allegedly insulted her after she propositioned him.

The incident, captured in a video and shared via TikTok on ghostcars001, quickly spread across Thai social media platforms, sparking a fervent online discussion.

In the widely viewed footage, the transgender woman is seen relentlessly pursuing the tourist along Pattaya Beach during the evening.

In a fit of rage, she attempts to land punches and kicks on the tourist who, on his part, tries to evade her and protect himself from the blows. Ultimately, he manages to break free and flee the scene.

Subsequent to the incident, local media descended on the scene, close to Soi 13/1’s mouth on Beach Road, on October 15 to gather eyewitness reports.

According to a 56 year old bystander named Jaem, the incident unfolded on Friday, October 13.

Jaem recounted observing a group of three tourists leisurely strolling along the beachfront. They were then approached by the transgender woman who was later identified in the video.

She reportedly offered her companion services to the tourists. However, the tourists refused the proposition, leading to one of them allegedly dousing her with water and hurling insults at her. This derogatory act seemingly triggered a violent response.

Pattaya’s police department reported on Sunday that they had apprehended the transgender woman seen in the video. Legal proceedings are currently ongoing.

Simultaneously, efforts are being made to locate the assaulted tourist to gather his account of the incident. The transgender individual’s identity remains undisclosed to safeguard her privacy.

In related news, a Bahraini man ended up at Mueang Pattaya Police Station seeking assistance after falling victim to a Thai transwoman pickpocket in Pattaya, leaving him 10,000 baht lighter

The foreign victim, 55 year old Hasan Almuqahwi, reported the incident to Thai police last month. He explained that a Thai woman and a transwoman approached him while he was on a baht bus in Soi Bua Khao.

Follow us on :













The woman talked to him until he reached his destination. As he got out of the bus, the transwoman put her hand in his trouser pocket, grabbed his wallet and made a run for it. He noticed the pickpocketing and tried to catch the transwoman. However, the two managed to get out of the car and run away from him. Read more about the story HERE.

Follow more of Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.