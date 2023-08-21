Transformer explosion in Pattaya destroys six motorbikes

Image screenshot via The Pattaya News Thailand, YouTube

A power transformer located near Pattaya Beach Road met with an unfortunate incident in the yesterday early hours when it exploded during a heavy rain shower. The blast, which occurred yesterday, resulted in the destruction of six motorbikes parked beneath it. However, in a stroke of luck, no casualties were reported.

The Pattaya Fire Department received the report of the explosion at 1.36am and swiftly dispatched a fire truck along with a team of firemen to tackle the situation. The scene that greeted them was one of chaos and destruction – a massive fire was consuming the power transformer, which was situated right in front of a massage parlour on Soi Pattaya 4.

In no time, the fire spread to a line of motorbikes parked below the transformer. Despite the firemen’s quick and commendable actions to douse the flames, the fire had already consumed six motorbikes, reducing them to nothing more than their charred frames.

Ratchaphon Klinkaew, a 43 years old local who owns the massage parlour and the now-destroyed motorbikes, was on the premises when the incident occurred. He recounted hearing the loud explosion of the electrical transformer amidst the heavy downpour. On rushing out of the massage shop, he was met with the sight of the rapidly spreading fire, which was making its way towards his motorbikes. Ratchaphon initially tried to put out the fire himself but was unsuccessful. He then made the call to the fire department.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire. As of now, responsibility for the damaged motorbikes is yet to be determined by the relevant agencies, reports The Pattaya News.

