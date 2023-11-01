River tragedy strikes at traditional race: Young oarsman’s celebration ends in drowning

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News.

Phetchabun bore witness to a tragic incident during a traditional long boat racing event at Thung Thong Chai Temple, Lom Kao, Phetchabun on October 30. An 18 year old young oarsman tragically drowned after attempting to swim across the river in celebration of his team’s fourth-place finish.

As the local media in Phetchabun reported, the incident unfolded around 4pm, Monday. The young oarsman, Worakit Kankiao, brimming with excitement from his team’s performance, decided to take a swim across the river. His first attempt was successful, but it was during his second venture into the water that the situation took a turn for the worse.

Worakit, buoyed by his initial accomplishment, plunged into the river for a second time. However, after disappearing beneath the surface, the young oarsman failed to re-emerge, leading to a wave of confusion and anxiety among the onlooking crowd. At first, it was unclear whether Worakit was simply playing a prank or if he was genuinely in trouble.

As time ticked on and Worakit remained unseen, the crowd’s unease grew into panic. His friends, bewildered and worried, called in a water rescue team. The spectators watched, holding their collective breaths, as the rescue team dove into the river in search of the young oarsman.

After less than an hour of searching, the team’s worst fears were confirmed when they successfully retrieved Worakit’s lifeless body from the water’s depths.

The Mayor of Lom Kao Subdistrict, Chamrat Phudklong, publicly expressed his condolences for the tragic accident. The news has cast a sombre shadow over the traditional boat racing event, reminding us of the unpredictable nature of life and the inherent risks that come with water-based activities.

The entire community mourns the loss of the young oarsman, Worakit, a young man who lost his life in the prime of his youth, taken by the very river he had sought to conquer in celebration, reported Pattaya News.

One of his friends, struggling to hold back tears, paid tribute to him.

Follow us on :













“Worakit was a vibrant young man full of life and energy. He was always the life of the party and had a knack for turning any situation into an adventure. It’s heartbreaking to know that we won’t see his smile or hear his laughter again.”

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.