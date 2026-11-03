Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay

A dispute broke out between tourists and speedboat ticket sellers at a pier on Koh Larn, Pattaya, after some passengers became frustrated that their boat would not depart immediately, leading to a scuffle caught on video.

The incident occurred at Na Baan Pier on the evening of November 1, when a group of tourists purchased speedboat tickets to return to Pattaya, Chon Buri.

The boat was not yet scheduled to depart, and passengers were required to wait for others to board. Some tourists reportedly became upset because they wanted to leave immediately.

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An argument then broke out between the tourists and ticket sellers, with a tourist reportedly throwing a ticket at a seller, who threw it back.

The confrontation escalated into a scuffle in front of other people at the pier. One tourist reportedly lost their balance and fell onto a fishing rod, damaging it. Officials and speedboat operators at the pier intervened to prevent the situation from escalating further. Both sides eventually stopped arguing and went their separate ways.

At the time of reporting, the extent of the damage and further details of the dispute have yet to be confirmed.

Koh Larn also saw another brawl between rival speedboat operators earlier in August, reportedly over competition for passengers and price undercutting. Video shared on social media showed groups of men exchanging punches on a beachfront road at Tawaen Beach.

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