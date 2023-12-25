Tourist speedboat capsizes near Bubu Island: all passengers rescued

Photo via iStock

The tourist speedboat Bandaya 19 met with an unfortunate incident on Sunday (December 24) as it capsized near Bubu Island, a mere 3 kilometres from Satun’s Lipe Island. The boat was ferrying 73 tourists, which included 3 children, and had 4 crew members on board at the time of the mishap.

Without losing a beat, the Navy’s 491st Special Warfare Squadron sprang into action. Their swift response to the emergency resulted in the successful rescue of all individuals on board. The capsizing was attributed to strong waves that breached the hull of the speedboat. Fortuitously, all passengers had their life jackets on, which undoubtedly contributed to their safety. They were then safely transferred to another speedboat, Ploy Siam 559.

Unfortunately, the incident was not without its casualties. Five passengers were afflicted with injuries arising from swallowing seawater, and one individual needed stitches. An additional ten passengers sustained minor injuries. Post the incident, they were all provided medical care at Koh Lipe Hospital and subsequently allowed to return to their places of stay, reported The Pattaya News

The Bandaya 19 sank shortly after the successful rescue operation. In the aftermath of the incident, authorities ensured the safe transport of the rescued passengers to Phuket and Lanta Island.

